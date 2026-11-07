Every Option the Vikings Should Explore as Kyler Murray Injury News Worsens

What started out as a sore hamstring after the Lions game has now been revealed to be a Grade 2 strain for Kyler Murray, according to Tom Pelissero.

Vikings QB Kyler Murray is rehabbing a Grade 2 hamstring strain that will keep him out of Monday night’s game against Buffalo – and potentially beyond.



More in The Sweep: https://t.co/2WjDotsn76 pic.twitter.com/FSPegIsdWo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2026

The Vikings had already planned on keeping Murray out for Monday night's contest against the Bills, but it now seems that he'll miss more time as well. Carson Wentz will get the nod at quarterback, but with the trade deadline looming on Tuesday, there's plenty of routes the Vikings can examine for the remainder of 2026.

Here's every possible avenue the Vikings could explore at quarterback, and why they can (or can't) work.

1. Pass the baton to Carson Wentz

Wentz has already played this for Minnesota season, rallying a Week 1 comeback against the Packers, and keeping things steady in a monsoon at Chicago. There's plenty of folks who think Wentz has actually been the better option all along, and that the Vikings offense will see a boost with him under center.

Wentz is a very different quarterback than Murray, but does different mean better in this case? It's possible. Unlike Murray, Wentz will throw across the middle, find Justin Jefferson, and work on-schedule.

He also plays with his feet in cement, though, and the Vikings interior hasn't exactly been cooking up pancakes up front. The Vikings offense should find some better rhythm under Wentz, but his first test's difficulty will be set to HARD.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Wentz will only get one game to audition for the job. The high-powered Bills are sure to put up points, even against Brian Flores, and Wentz will have the task of keeping pace. If the offense stumbles, general manager Nolan Teasley could start working the phones.

2. Look to an outside hire

If Wentz doesn't show up on Monday, the Vikings may turn their attention outside of the building to fix their offensive woes. The options are plentiful, but really there's only two that make any sense whatsoever.

Route 1: Pry away Kirk Cousins from Las Vegas

If Las Vegas falls this weekend to San Fransisco to drop to 4-5, there's a slight chance they may be willing to part with Cousins. A win, however, all but ensures the 38-year-old sticks in silver and black.

Cousins is putting up MVP-type numbers this year, with 19 touchdowns to just five interceptions, making this trade potentially difficult. Still, outside of Wentz and maybe Max Brosmer, Cousins probably knows this offense better than anyone else, and the Vikings should look to add him--maybe even if Wentz looks serviceable.

The Raiders will have little motivation to deal the respected veteran Cousins, even in a loss, and the Vikings would surely have to overpay to get the guy they could've just signed this March anyway. Sunk-costs aside, Cousins is probably the best quarterback for the 2026 version of the Minnesota Vikings.

Route 2: Send a Godfather offer to L.A. for Justin Herbert

Herbert is one of the worst quarterbacks in football this season with a league-leading 10 interceptions, but his track record up to this point shows a top-10 guy who just hasn't meshed with his new coordinator.

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have swiftly declined any and all inquiries up to this point, but at 0-7 with little direction going forward, they'd be foolish to hang up the phone if Teasley starts dangling multiple-first rounders in front of them.

The Vikings obviously have quarterback needs in 2026, but the only quarterback under contract for 2027 is Brosmer, and Herbert would certainly solve that issue. Clearly this season hasn't gone to plan for him, and Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings would need to be certain that this year is simply a speed bump, and not a cliff.

Herbert is a needle mover, and the same just can't be said for Daniel Jones or Geno Smith despite their potential fits and cheaper price tag.

3. Keep the seat warm for Murray

There's always the possibility that Minnesota still believes this thing can get figured out with Murray as QB1 despite his underwhelming start. With Murray now expected to miss at least two weeks, the Vikings could try and keep this thing afloat until his return.

Murray has avoided the big mistakes this year, which obviously helps, but he's also avoided the big plays too. His uber-conservative play has kept games close, but he hasn't elevated the offense in any meaningful way either. Jefferson isn't involved, and the explosive plays just haven't been there.

The good news, though, is that those problems mostly aren't due to lack of ability, and if Murray can settle into the playbook a bit more, maybe those plays start to trickle in.

Many are already out on Murray, believing that a full summer and six games is already enough time to be comfortable with the offense--which he's obviously not. For the few that still think a couple more weeks is all he needs to see things click, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Murray as the signal-caller to start the playoffs.

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