Vikings Offense Nonexistent in 23-6 Loss to Bills: Here Are 3 Things That Mattered Most as the Trade Deadline Looms

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The 6-1 Vikings officially made their 2026 prime-time debut Monday night with the chance to prove all of their doubters and skeptics wrong against the mighty Buffalo Bills. With Carson Wentz set to start for an injured Kyler Murray, concerns swirling around the offense, and the trade deadline approaching Tuesday afternoon, the stakes could not be higher.

Would the matchup be a repeat of the legendary battle of 2022? Would this game prove the Vikings can contend as constructed? Nope. Instead, fans at home and at U.S. Bank Stadium were treated to one of the worst offensive performances imaginable.

Here’s what happened and how it may impact Nolan Teasley’s trade deadline plans.

The Vikings have a serious QB problem

I, like many others, thought Carson Wentz might inject some life into the Vikings offense, but boy, was I wrong. Wentz put together an abysmal performance from start to finish. He ended the day 8 of 25 with 81 yards and two interceptions in a performance that looked like he had never played quarterback in the NFL before.

Justin Jefferson kept calm but looked visibly frustrated on the sidelines. Wentz had emphasized his plans to get the ball to Jefferson during the week, but failed at nearly every opportunity. Jefferson ended with only three receptions for 58 yards.

Justin Jefferson deserves better. pic.twitter.com/Yduepzi30M — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 10, 2026

The reality is simple: Kevin O’Connell promised a deep quarterback room this past offseason, and the resulting product has been one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL. There may not be a QB upgrade available at the deadline, but Teasley needs to call just about every team in the league to leave no stone unturned. If no one bites, his focus must turn to the offseason.

"I'll defer to Nolan [Vikings GM] on that."



Kevin O'Connell on if he has given any thought to acquiring a QB before the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/lJb8BOMLJj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 10, 2026

Brian Flores’ Lombardi-level defense deserves a competent offense

The Vikings defense put together another stellar performance for most of the first half before the lack of help from the offense eventually caught up. Sound familiar? The game followed an almost eerily similar flow to last week’s game in Detroit, with a strong defensive effort being totally wasted. Flores’ blitz-heavy squad brought Josh Allen down four times and held one of the best offenses in the league to 23 points.

BYRON MURPHY PICKS IT OFF IN THE END ZONE



BUFvsMIN on ESPN⁰Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/pJikc7Dtdj — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2026

Buffalo absolutely dominated time of possession, holding the ball for a whopping 42.5 minutes.

Flores and his defense can only do so much while the offense is completely unable to sustain drives or score. Trading for any defensive player would not help the ultimate issue unless it is part of a flurry of moves that dramatically help the offense.

A tale of two timelines

This game was further proof that the now 6-2 Vikings are further from contention than many had hoped when they stood as the league’s last undefeated team just a couple of weeks ago, and the offense is the reason why. Nolan Teasley’s June hiring leaves us all with significant questions about how he views this roster. The fact that Minnesota’s first-round pick Caleb Banks was listed as a healthy scratch only raises further concerns. It would make total sense if Teasley looked at this offense and decided it needs far more help than the trade deadline can provide.

Kevin O’Connell must find playoff success soon. With multiple key defenders set to be free agents and no long-term stability at QB, it’s fair to wonder just how much longer he’ll have to get it done if he’s unable to do so in year five. If this team wants to make a run, O’Connell may need to convince Teasley to mortgage the future to do so.

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