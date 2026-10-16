Aaron Jones Sr. has been an absolute workhorse for the Minnesota Vikings this season. Through the first five weeks of the season, the veteran running back has played 73 percent of the team's offensive snaps despite being 31 years old and having an extensive injury history.

Jones was forced to carry the team on the ground when Jordan Mason needed surgery on his thumb and was placed on injured reserve. The Vikings' backup running back is eligible to return in Week 7, and having him back should make things a lot easier on Jones.

In Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Jones played 87% of Minnesota's offensive snaps. Although he turned that into 25 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown, plus three catches for four yards, the Purple and Gold cannot afford to continue working him to this extent.

The Minnesota Vikings need to cut Aaron Jones's snaps after the team's Week 6 bye

Mason will be in line to handle a healthy amount of work, but the Vikings will not phase Jones out of the offense completely. Relying on a one-two punch of the running back duo will yield the best results in future weeks.

It is a shame that rookie running back Demond Claiborne and veteran backup DeeJay Dallas couldn't pitch in more while Mason was out, but Minnesota was fortunate that Jones was able to do so much while his backup got healthy.

To put things in perspective, Claiborne has participated in 7% of the Vikings' offensive snaps this season, while Dallas has been on the field for 12%. It is even worse when looking at only the Saints game, where Dallas played five offensive snaps and Claiborne played four.

Minnesota can't afford to have Mason miss any more time, and Jones has been too valuable to risk by playing the ridiculous number of snaps he's had recently. Although Claiborne and Dallas can't be trusted to give the running back duo some relief, Jones and Mason need to lean on each other to provide rest during the remaining weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

It wouldn't be entirely shocking if Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley explored free agency and the trade market to try to get a running back to help Jones and Mason. Unless head coach Kevin O'Connell feels comfortable with the current positional depth chart, there needs to be some change made to keep the top two contributors healthy and available.

Expect Minnesota to do what they can to cut Jones' offensive snaps starting in Week 7. Although he did an admirable job while Mason was out, the Vikings can't afford to continue working him the way they have over the last few weeks.

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