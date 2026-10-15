3 Winners & 2 Losers From Vikings' Pre-Bye Week Performance

While many fans, players, and coaches hate the idea of an early NFL bye, the 5-0 Vikings may be very thankful for theirs. The team has battled through its fair share of adversity on its undefeated start, including a mounting list of injuries and an offense that is only beginning to find its identity.

Still, several players have stood out for their consistency and performance, while others have disappointed early on.

Here are my three biggest winners and two glaring losers for the Vikings through five games.

Winner: Will Reichard, K

A Vikings kicker getting this much hype means one thing: get ready for a nerve-racking NFC Championship Game. Kidding (hopefully).

If we’re being honest, every longtime Vikings observer is terrified of Reichard’s “inevitable” Minnesota moment of misery shared by so many kickers in franchise history. So far, there’s plenty of reason to believe he may just be the one to change the narrative.

His 34 straight successful field goals, dating back to last season, put him just ten shy of the 44-kick record held by the legendary Adam Vinatieri. We even have fans throwing his name out in MVP talks to start the season. Heck, even former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr mentioned the idea of Reichard securing the honor on the Bent Outta Shape Podcast he hosts with former teammate Eric Kendricks (h/t: @BentOuttaShape_).

Could Vikings kicker Will Reichard win MVP?! 🤔



New episode of BOS is out now 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZBEJoXhtgj — Bent Outta Shape (@BentOuttaShape_) October 15, 2026

Reichard’s 53 points currently place him third in the NFL behind Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (54) and Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (58).

Loser: Jauan Jennings

The Jauan Jennings situation seems to be reaching a boiling point after he showed visible frustration on the sideline Sunday in New Orleans. His two receptions for only nine yards on five targets through four games played are frustrating enough, but the film is showing that he’s actually getting open fairly often (H/t: Janik Eckardt).

Kyler inexplicably turning down an open Jauan Jennings in the endzone two plays before the Myles Price fumble pic.twitter.com/zw9rjAMwzi — Janik Eckardt (@JanikEckardt) October 12, 2026

His slow start sparked trade speculation early on, with his former team, the 49ers, looking like a realistic partner. Hopefully, the Vikings and Jennings can work things out so he can build his connection with quarterback Kyler Murray. After all, the Vikings desperately need depth at wide receiver.

Winner: Justin Jefferson, WR

Despite missing almost two full games with a sprained ankle and catching only one touchdown from his starting QB, Jefferson’s three receiving TDs in five games have already surpassed his two-TD total from 2025. I know, not exactly a high bar to clear, but it's clear Jefferson is truly enjoying football again.

His touchdown against the Saints in his home state of Louisiana showed all the typical traits of a classic Jefferson highlight: a jaw-dropping catch, an endzone Griddy, and a sideline celebration with his teammates.

Whole sideline was hyped for the Kyler to Jettas TD. pic.twitter.com/rQfaBLPckT — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 15, 2026

The Vikings' offense still has room to grow, but it seems like the Justin Jefferson we all know and love is fully back in action.

Loser: Demond Claiborne, RB

Is it punching down to say a sixth-round rookie RB has been a disappointment? Maybe, but it’s hard to ignore how rough Demond Claiborne’s 2026 start has been, despite having more opportunities than many expected.

Training camp showed Claiborne’s explosive speed and potential, but it also gave a laundry list of reasons he’d be unlikely to see the field early. Ball security, pass blocking, catching, and vision were all concerns this summer.

The rookie was listed as inactive in Week 1, but Jordan Mason's injured reserve stint opened the door for him beginning in Week 2. Still, the team cycled through several RB additions and even placed recent signing DeeJay Dallas above Claiborne on the depth chart. When he did get opportunities, Claiborne often looked unprepared for the speed of the NFL game, missing a wide-open gap in Tampa that could have led to a TD with his blazing speed (h/t: Patrick Siepman).

Demond Claiborne struggled in the preseason and missed this massive hole yesterday.



Should the Vikings try and trade for a RB? pic.twitter.com/mzurfKCTd2 — Patrick Siepman (@PatSieps) September 28, 2026

Claiborne is physically gifted but still has a long way to go to process NFL defenses.

Winner: Dallas Turner, EDGE

The third-year pass rusher did not register a sack in Week 5 and is still third in the league in sacks and first in the NFC with 5.5 through five games. Dallas Turner, who is still only 23, has been a key piece of the Vikings' dominant defensive start.

Some fans showed hesitation about Turner’s increased role this season after the team traded Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles during April’s draft. That was understandable, given Greenard’s impact over two seasons and Turner’s early-career inconsistencies. So far, Turner has put any of those concerns to rest in 2026.

The Vikings seem to have found their next in a long line of dominant pass rushers.

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