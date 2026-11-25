The Minnesota Vikings got beat down by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, and the Purple and Gold will need to re-evaluate everything and prepare for the remainder of the schedule for the 2026 NFL season.

The 35-10 loss showed Minnesota is extremely vulnerable to a patient quarterback with excellent offensive line play. The Vikings knew this game would be their toughest test of the year so far, but the team collapsed on the primetime stage.

It was interesting to see how Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell used his players in Week 11. The snap count tells a lot of the story, but matching it with their performances reveals who the biggest winners and losers were in terms of playing time.

Snap count winner: Tai Felton, wide receiver

Offensive: 48

WR2 Jordan Addison missed another game with his thumb injury, forcing a depth chart adjustment. Tai Felton was the clear winner, playing 72 percent of Minnesota's offensive snaps.

Felton stepped into the WR3 role well, beating out fellow wide receiver Myles Price by 37 snaps. The 23-year-old pass catcher led all players with 12 targets. Although he caught six for 42 yards, the increased snap counts and targets are encouraging signs for the second-year pass-catcher.

Snap count loser: Jordan Mason, running back

Offensive: 28

Even though the Vikings abandoned the run early against the 49ers, Mason ran the ball 11 times in Minnesota's 21 rushing attempts. While that's a good sign for him as a runner, the Purple and Gold don't seem to like having him on the field if he isn't schemed to carry the ball.

The stats back up sidelining Mason. He had the second-worst Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade on the team (44.2), which opened the door for RB3 DeeJay Dallas to take 13 offensive snaps during the game.

Snap count winner: Charles Demmings, cornerback

Defense: 14

Special teams: 8

Coming into this game, Charles "Chuck" Demmings had played only two defensive snaps this season, which came in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fellow cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was ruled out for this game, opening the door for the fifth-round rookie to get more opportunities.

Demmings rewarded Minnesota's trust in him by posting a 64.9 PFF pass-coverage grade while continuing to be a special teams contributor. Getting the 23-year-old experience against a tough team will only help him get ready for the future.

Snap count loser: Gavin Bartholomew, tight end

Offensive: 18

Special teams: 13

It was obvious that T.J. Hockenson would return as the Vikings' TE1 upon returning from injury. But Gavin Bartholomew went from 53 offensive snaps in Week 10, where he caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown, to playing 18 snaps and catching one pass for five yards.

Earning the worst PFF offensive grade of any Vikings player (28.4), Minnesota might want to see even less of the second-year tight end on offense. His 16.1 PFF pass-blocking grade was also the worst of any player on the team against the 49ers, which is highly concerning.

Role change: Jauan Jennings, wide receiver

Offensive: 52

Stepping into the WR2 role with Addison out felt good for Jauan Jennings. He played 77.6 percent of Minnesota's offensive snaps on Sunday and turned his opportunities into three catches for 20 yards. While that doesn't sound good on paper, Jennings had six catches this season heading into the game, so it was a significant improvement.

Although he didn't thrive in this new role, he didn't flounder either. Jennings will likely continue to be directly behind superstar Justin Jefferson on the wide receiver pecking order until Addison fully recovers from his thumb injury.

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