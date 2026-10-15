5 Roster Concerns Vikings Must Address Before Bye Week Is Over

The Minnesota Vikings are fortunate to be 5-0 entering their bye week. An anemic offense has been helped out immensely by a stout defense and excellent special teams play, but that formula will not last all season long.

There are some issues that the Vikings need to address during their bye week to stay competitive for the rest of the season. Some of those changes can be made internally, while others may need to come from free agency or a trade.

Let's take a look at some areas Minnesota needs to evaluate while they have no game in Week 6. Unsurprisingly, most of these areas are on the offensive side of the ball.

1. Running back

Aaron Jones Sr. has done an admirable job carrying the running back position while Jordan Mason was on injured reserve healing from thumb surgery. Jones played through a knee injury during that time and got little to no help from rookie Demond Claiborne and veteran DeeJay Dallas.

Mason can return in Week 7 and take some of the pressure off Jones, but that is still a lot of wear and tear on the veteran's back. Unless head coach Kevin O'Connell thinks he can get some help out of Claiborne or Dallas, the Vikings may need to look for an established rusher to add to the mix for the remainder of the season.

2. Wide receiver

Health has been an issue for the Vikings this season. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison both missed time due to injuries, but it is the ineffectiveness of Jauan Jennings that is truly hurting Minnesota.

While Jefferson and Addison are great players, having a third wide receiver option would be a great benefit for quarterback Kyler Murray, but Jennings hasn't been that guy, and neither have Tai Felton or Myles Price.

Unless someone can step into that role, Minnesota will have to continue relying on tight ends or putting a lot of focus on their top two receivers, which isn't ideal for the offense.

3. Tight end

T.J. Hockenson left the game against the Saints with a possible concussion and is currently in protocol. With blocking tight end Josh Oliver on IR with a torn bicep, Gavin Bartholomew and Ben Yurosek are left to pick up the slack.

Bartholomew and Yurosek looked good against New Orleans, so there might be enough trust in them not to look outside Minnesota for help, but nonetheless, it is a situation that general manager Nolan Teasley will need to keep an eye on.

4. Offensive line

Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw missed last week's game due to a concussion, and starting left guard Donovan Jackson suffered a torn meniscus and will miss the remainder of the season. Those injuries raise concern for the left side of the offensive line.

Ryan Van Demark filled in at left tackle and Joe Huber covered left guard on Sunday. They held their own, but can they be trusted if they need to fill in for an extended time? That's the biggest question facing the offensive line.

5. Safety

The Vikings' defense has been amazing this year, but the team has an issue at safety. Veteran Harrison Smith is playing a much smaller number of snaps than in the past, which puts pressure on his teammates to play at a high level.

Josh Metellus has a Pro Football Focus grade of 40.2 this season. He is ranked No. 91 out of 96 qualifying safeties, which is definitely not good for a player who has been on the field for all 295 defensive snaps that Minnesota has played this year.

Minnesota has options at the position, but some are untested. Jacob Thomas and Jakobe Thomas are unproven, but could use an opportunity to see if they can help out the defensive backs until Metellus can get back on track.