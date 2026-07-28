5 Vikings Not Named JJ McCarthy with the Most to Prove in Training Camp

This year's Vikings training camp is here with a roster loaded with players looking to make a statement before August ends. Some players' jobs are already locked, while others—like quarterback J.J. McCarthy—must win a competition if they want to play a key role in head coach Kevin O'Connell's plans.

From rookies to new vets and familiar faces, here are the five Vikings not named McCarthy who are looking to make noise throughout training camp and preseason.

5. Max Brosmer, QB

Max Brosmer was one of the most intriguing players in last year’s training camp.

The former Gopher was often the most poised and consistent QB in practices and preseason games, a fact that helped the undrafted free agent to make the 53-man roster. The team had hoped to keep him in the background as a developmental piece before injuries to J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz forced him into action. The results were a far cry from the promising performances of the summer as he struggled to make decisions or deliver accurate passes. This culminated in a brutal three net passing yards against the Lions on Christmas night; a game where the defense willed the team to victory.

With the addition of Kyler Murray and the return of Carson Wentz, Brosmer could be the odd man out if the team retains all three QBs ahead of him on the depth chart. A strong camp may lead the team to reconsider the QB depth chart, or prove to be a strong audition for another team.

4. Demond Claiborne, RB

The Vikings desperately needed to add youth and speed to their RB room this offseason, and sixth-round pick Demond Claiborne aims to do just that.

Demond Claiborne looks to make an immediate impact in the Vikings' backfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Claiborne’s small size and reliance on pure speed factored into his late-round status, but the Vikings were clear they had their eyes on him throughout the draft process. Claiborne enters a room with Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, Zavier Scott, and fellow rookie Kejon Owens. With Jones battling injuries as he gets older and Mason’s power-back build, Claiborne’s 4.37-second 40-yard dash speed may provide him with unique explosive opportunities in the Vikings offense. He may also prove value in the return game, where he took reps in organized team activities and minicamp.

3. Dillon Bell, WR

If OTAs and mini-camp were any indication, UDFA WR Dillon Bell out of Georgia may be the most exciting player to watch at Vikings training camp.

Nothing about Bell’s measurables or production jumps out at first glance, but the tape shows a guy who simply makes big plays when given the chance. It is yet to be seen how many wideouts the team will carry to the 53-man roster, but if Bell continues to impress as he did in offseason practices, he may force the team to make a tough call elsewhere to make a spot for him.

2. Dallas Turner, EDGE

The Vikings traded a total of four draft picks to move up and draft Dallas Turner at pick seventeen in the 2024 NFL Draft. The young pass rusher mainly played in rotation, only seeing significant time when Andrew Van Ginkel or Jonathan Greenard were out with injuries.

In 2025, Turner proved to be much more at home stepping in for Greenard than he did filling in for the versatile Van Ginkel. This clearly stuck with the Vikings front office and staff as they traded Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles in April, allowing Turner a clear path to take the reins at OLB.

Dallas Turner is staring at a huge opportunity with the Vikings following this offseason's Jonathan Greenard trade. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Turner (who is only 23) does not need to worry about a camp battle or roster spot, he is faced with a unique chance to prove the Vikings were right to place their trust in him. He will need to step up as a vocal leader and translator for the complexities of defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s system, not only to help newcomers, but to prove he has the knowledge needed to execute it at a high level.

1. Tai Felton, WR

2025 third-round pick Tai Felton enters camp facing a unique set of challenges and opportunities.

Felton saw limited reps at the WR position in 2025 and was mostly relegated to special teams. The departure/retirement of Adam Thielen and the loss of Jalen Nailor to the Raiders in free agency seemed to open the door for Felton to push for WR3 before the team signed Jauan Jennings in May. Felton will now need to prove his value against Myles Price, Jeshaun Jones and the aforementioned Bell to secure his role in the offense.

If Felton is passed by other wideouts vying for the WR4 spot, the Vikings may face a difficult decision with the day two pick before his second season even begins.