Andrew Van Ginkel's Week 1 Performance Showed Why He Needs a Contract Extension ASAP

The Vikings’ victory over their rival Packers on Sunday proved a lot about the team as a whole. Despite what was, to be frank, a horrible start, the team rallied and dominated the Packers to come away with a 39-22 win. Neither side of the ball seemed particularly ready out of the gate, but several big plays by key players helped to shift the momentum.

One of the key stars of the comeback? Fan-favorite outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Van Ginkel is in the final year of a deal that included a one-year, $23 million extension signed in April 2025 under former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Van Ginkel, who turned 31 in July, has been one of the stars of defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s aggressive scheme since he signed with the team in 2024. That said, it appears the new front office may not be ready to recommit to him long-term, at least not yet.

If Van Ginkel's performance from Sunday tells us anything, waiting to extend him may be a mistake.

Van Ginkel is still too impactful to ignore

“Gink”, as he’s affectionately known by fans, ended what began as a quiet day with a bang.

With 5:02 remaining in the game and the Vikings up 25-22 after scratching to take the lead, the Packers faced a critical 3rd and 17 near their own end zone. Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman and Jalen Redmond burst through the Packers’ porous offensive line to knock Jordan Love to the turf, knocking the ball out in the process (h/t: NFL).

Van Ginkel’s awareness helped him recover the ball on the Packers' one-yard line, setting up a Jordan Mason score on the next play to extend the lead to 10.

Vikings bring the house AND recover the fumble 😤



GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qd1SgYGcIY — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

After a slow start to the day, the Minnesota defense got back to form, and Van Ginkel helped lead the charge, ending with 1.5 sacks on the day. He finished with the third-highest Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade on the team at 90.1, with Cashman's 91.9 grade and Dallas Turner's mark of 90.4 coming in at first and second, respectively.

It may be only week one, but Van Ginkel’s performance proved how incredibly valuable he still is to this unit, even as the front office already plans for the future.

Van Ginkel’s impact on the Vikings defense was apparent the moment he arrived in Minnesota in 2024, securing a pick-six against the Giants in his first game with the team. Since then, he’s continuously showcased a unique versatility in Flores’s scheme. Neck and head injuries forced him to miss five games in 2025, leading to concerns about his long-term health.

Despite the adversity, he finished with seven sacks and five batted passes, proving he was still a key impact player.

Jake Golday can wait in the wings

After Adofo-Mensah’s firing, the team tasked interim GM Rob Brzezinski with using the draft to build for the future while staying hyper-focused on competing in 2026. The team used their second-round selection to take Cincinnati LB Jake Golday 51st overall, leading many to see him as Van Ginkel’s eventual replacement.

The Vikings can be more patient with Jake Golday, knowing that Andrew Van Ginkel is still an effective defensive playmaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team downplayed expectations, labeling him as a middle linebacker, but training camp made it clear that wasn't the full story. Golday took multiple first-team reps over the summer in Van Ginkel’s place, showing Flores and new GM Nolan Teasley were interested in using him for a similar role. Hard to blame them for trying, given Golday’s youth and significantly lower cost.

While the rookie showed flashes this summer, Sunday showcased just how valuable Van Ginkel still is.

While Golday may have an impactful future in purple, Van Ginkel’s football IQ and deep knowledge of Flores’s scheme are simply too valuable to risk losing. An extension that keeps him in purple for one to two more years could be the perfect approach for both sides, keeping the defense intact while allowing Golday to develop behind the scenes.

If Van Ginkel continues to dominate, he won’t be getting any cheaper. A big performance on Sunday against the stacked Bears' offense would only further solidify his case for a new deal.

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