Baker Mayfield's Future Availability Is Worth Vikings Keeping Tabs On

The Vikings' training camp is barely underway, along with the quarterback battle that will be its most important feature.

The team has been desperately searching for its long-term answer at the position, and both Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy aim to prove they can answer the call. Yet the Vikings and their fanbase must face the very real possibility that the team ends the 2026 season with more questions than answers as they try once again to find a solution at the most important position in football.

Luckily for everyone involved, a new name may be emerging if things do get to that point.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is entering the last year of his current deal with Tampa Bay and had hoped to get an extension secured before training camp kicked off. Unfortunately for Baker, that didn’t happen.

Mayfield spoke with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler at Bucs’ camp on Thursday and said the team was “pretty far” from the $50-plus million per year range he was hoping to be in. He summarized his feelings today by saying he felt "disrespected."

Baker Mayfield tells ESPN the Bucs offered him a two-year deal, which was ‘probably the most disappointing’ part. Wanted long-term commitment.



Added Bucs were ‘pretty far’ from $50+M per club, which he wanted to enter.



More to come on @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/B0ydNRWG8U — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 30, 2026

So how does this impact the Vikings? The answer is, it shouldn't, at least not in the immediate term. The reality the team must face, however, is that they truly have no way of knowing how the current QB battle will play out or where it will leave them heading into next offseason.

Having the chance to consider an addition like Mayfield may prove tempting.

Vikings must consider Baker Mayfield as a potential future QB1 option

This wouldn’t be the first time that Mayfield's name has been linked to the Vikings, as he was seen as a possible addition after Kirk Cousins’ departure via free agency in 2024. Watching the tape, it’s not hard to see why Mayfield seems to comfortably fit the mold of a prototypical Kevin O'Connell passer in a way that remains to be seen with either Murray or McCarthy.

The uncertainty about J.J. McCarthy's potential is one reason why the Vikings could monitor Baker Mayfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Vikings hope to avoid dipping back into the QB well in 2027, they must be prepared in case this season does not go as planned.

Murray is on a one-year, veteran-minimum deal with no long-term security, even if he plays well in Minnesota. If he has a career year, he could very well be asking for a similar contract to what Mayfield is seeking. McCarthy is entering year three of his rookie deal, and the team will be left with a decision on his fifth-year option pending his performance throughout the season.

If he wins the job and plays well, a long-term deal may not be far away.

Vikings will likely end up having to pay someone a significant amount of money at the QB position soon

In 2024, Mayfield threw for a whopping 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns before coming back down to earth a bit in 2025, with those numbers falling to 3,693 and 26, respectively. For reference, Murray’s career highs were his 3,971 passing yards and 26 TDs in 2020.

While this can very well change now that Murray is paired with O'Connell and an elite group of weapons, it's hard to ignore Mayfield's credentials as a big-play passing threat.

The reality is, the Vikings will continue to be linked to every veteran and draft-eligible QB imaginable until someone currently in their QB room makes the entire conversation a pointless exercise. The best case for the team, fans and O’Connell is that whoever earns the title of QB1 in 2026 puts this conversation to bed before it becomes a season-long distraction.

Otherwise, Mayfield could be on the menu in 2027.