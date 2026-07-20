Full Vikings Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations and Practices

It's that time of the NFL offseason again: training camp. After a spring and early summer filled with changes, the Vikings will take one step toward finalizing their 53-man roster for the 2026 campaign when they head to TCO Performance Center and TCO Stadium in Eagan, MN. Rookies will report on Sunday, followed by the veterans joining them two days later.

After missing the playoffs for the fourth time in six years last season, Vikings fans are hoping that this year's returning veterans and new faces will hit the ground running when training camp begins. Of course, the annual spectacle comes with an overabundance of information to track, making it difficult for some fans to know what's going on and when it all will happen.

With that being said, this guide is a one-stop shop for everything related to Vikings training camp, including key dates and what the practice slate will look like.

What Vikings fans need to know about 2026 training camp

While most NFL teams will have training camp underway before July ends, the Vikings won't get in on the action until the calendar flips to August. In the meantime, here are important aspects that should be on everyone's radar, beginning with the where and when of it all.

Here's everything a Vikings fan should know about the training camp schedule in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dates and location

As previously mentioned, the Vikings will finally open their training camp on Sunday; however, the first practice won't be held until Saturday, Aug. 1, for "Back Together Weekend." The organization will hold practices (including a few joint sessions) throughout the month, until the final session on Thursday, Aug. 20. The NFL's 53-man roster deadline then takes place 10 days after that.

As for the location, the Vikings will—once again— return to TCO Performance Center and TCO Stadium in Eagan, MN, for the three-week slate.

Practice schedule

Below is a schedule for the Vikings' upcoming practice sessions, including whether they're open to the public and if any special events will coincide with them. All 13 practices listed are open to the general public, with tickets and parking passes available through Minnesota's team website.

Date Time Special event? Saturday, Aug. 1 2:30 p.m. CT Back Together Weekend: Saturday Edition, Legends Weekend, and Youth football and youth dance & cheer clinics Monday, Aug. 3 2:30 p.m. CT N/A Tuesday, Aug. 4 2:30 p.m. CT Girls flag football youth clinic Wednesdau, Aug. 5 2:30 p.m. CT N/A Friday, Aug. 7 2:30 p.m. CT N/A Saturday, Aug. 8 2:30 p.m. CT N/A Sunday, Aug. 9 7 p.m. CT Night practice in TCO Stadium Tuesday, Aug. 11 2:30 p.m. CT N/A Wednesday, Aug. 12 2:30 p.m. CT Youth football and youth dance & cheer clinics Thursday, Aug. 13 2:30 p.m. CT N/A Monday, Aug. 17 2:30 p.m. CT N/A Wednesday, Aug. 19 2:30 p.m. CT N/A Thursday, Aug. 20 2:30 p.m. CT N/A

Prices for regular and joint tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for all kids under three feet, as well as season-ticket members. Prices will rise to $15 and $10 for adults and children, respectively, for the night practice on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Joint practices

Joint practices have become a normal part of NFL training camps, adding another team to the mix to help give players and coaches a new perspective.

The Vikings held two joint practices with the Patriots last summer, and now more visitors will be heading to Eagan next month: the Ravens and first-year head coach Jesse Minter will practice at TCO Stadium on Aug. 19 and 20—right before the two sides clash for a preseason contest.

Practice policy for fans

As exciting as it will be to watch the Vikings practice next month, training camp sessions come with their fair share of rules and guidelines for the general public.

All fans will enter the facility via security lines, which will include a bag check (suitcases are not allowed). Fans may bring various items for autograph signings (such as footballs). However, there are plenty of things that are prohibited, meaning research should be done before anyone attends.

Concessions stands, as well as the Vikings Table Food Truck, will be open to keep fans fed and hydrated. You can also bring in your own sealed water bottle or an empty container under 32 oz. Just be aware that any on-site purchases must be made with credit, debit, or other cashless methods.

While taking pictures around the facility is fine, fans cannot take video or audio of any Vikings practice sessions. Fortunately, those under 17 who want to create physical memories can do so by visiting the following autograph sessions:

Saturday, Aug. 1: guards and centers

guards and centers Monday, Aug. 3: tight ends and specialists

tight ends and specialists Tuesday, Aug. 4: cornerbacks

cornerbacks Wednesday, Aug. 5: running backs and quarterbacks

running backs and quarterbacks Friday, Aug. 7: inside linebackers

inside linebackers Saturday, Aug. 8: defensive line

defensive line Tuesday, Aug. 11: wide receivers

wide receivers Wednesday, Aug. 12: safeties

safeties Thursday, Aug. 13: outside linebackers

outside linebackers Monday, Aug. 17: tackles

Additionally, the Vikings will be throwing out mini footballs to the fans, including a few that will be autographed.

Preseason schedule

As usual, the Vikings will play three preseason games to help O'Connell & Co. zero in on the initial 53-man roster. The action begins when Minnesota heads to MetLife Stadium to face Jaxson Dart and the Giants on Saturday, Aug. 15 (noon p.m. CT). The action continues exactly one week later (noon p.m. CT), when the Vikings will host the Ravens after the aforementioned pair of joint practices earlier that week.

The Vikings will host the Ravens for a pair of joint practices and an exhibition game in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, the exhibition slate will end with a road game against the Broncos on Friday, Aug. 28 (8 p.m. CT). That will be the final opportunity for bubble players to prove their worth to the Vikings, emphasizing the stakes of the preseason finale.

More training camp information

All practice times and dates are subject to change, especially with the unpredictable weather this summer. With that in mind, Vikings fans can stay up to date on the latest information and changes by following the team's official site, which also includes information about parking and the various activities taking place throughout August.