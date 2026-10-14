The Biggest Decision Kevin O’Connell Got Right vs. Saints (And What It Means Moving Forward)

The 5-0 Vikings have certainly been one of the more fascinating teams in the NFL in 2026.

The only other undefeated teams are the 49ers and Chiefs, both widely seen as serious contenders across the league. The Vikings, on the other hand, have raised more questions than answers for some. The squad clearly has a dominant defense and an elite special teams group, but the offense has taken time to find an identity.

Luckily, that seemed to shift against the Saints.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is starting to embrace an offensive identity that often contradicts many of the core principles he had previously set in place, and it may just be the best way to let the offense thrive.

Sunday proved the Vikings' passing game can thrive with Murray

Kyler Murray looked good on Sunday, made even more impressive by the sheer amount of adversity the Vikings’ offense faced due to injuries. The offense took the field without wide receiver Jordan Addison, running back Jordan Mason, left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Donovan Jackson, and they lost tight end T.J. Hockenson to a concussion on the team’s first drive. Not exactly ideal.

Luckily, Justin Jefferson was cleared to play after being labeled a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

Despite all of that adversity, the offense had its most complete day so far, and O’Connell deserves credit for trusting his QB to make it happen.



Murray delivered the ball effectively to ten different pass catchers in the afternoon. Unfortunately for an already frustrated Jauan Jennings, he was the only Viking targeted who didn't catch a pass. Murray, though, was precise, effective, and most importantly, played his game.

His 229 yards through the air and 51 on the ground didn’t fit the traditional O’Connell mold of deep shots and passes over the middle, but they led to an impressive 109.6 passer rating and an offense that flashed exciting potential (H/t: Bring Me the Sports' Will Ragatz).

Lotta green dots for the Vikings' QB1, who understands the power of stacking completions. And this doesn't even show his 50 rushing yards. pic.twitter.com/UKs6mgKkIo — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 11, 2026

Offensive progression is the key to contention

The Vikings’ passing game certainly didn't get off to a hot start this season. They lost Murray early in Week 1 to a concussion, opening the door for a three-TD day on only 133 yards from Carson Wentz after he was given incredible field position by his defense all game.

Murray returned in Week 3 against the Buccaneers but never quite found his footing. The film often looked awkward, with wide receivers’ breaks often coming after Murray’s internal timer had already sent him scrambling.

But Sunday showed the building blocks for something special, and I can’t overstate how impressive that is given the injury woes on that side of the ball. If the team comes out of the bye with a relatively clean bill of health, their Week 7 matchup against the Colts suddenly gives them a chance to put it all together against a defense that allows the fifth-most yards per game before entering a truly challenging November stretch.

This is where champions are forged. pic.twitter.com/ETt56Vk2fU — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 13, 2026

O’Connell is progressing and learning to lean into his offense's strengths. If he keeps growing, the sky is the limit for this Vikings squad in 2026.

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