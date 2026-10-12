Vikings Stock Report: Who's Rising (and Falling) After Impressive Week 5 Win

The Minnesota Vikings enter the bye at 5-0 after a dominating showing against the New Orleans Saints, and now have a week to get healthy before taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.

The Vikings' offense has finally started to inch closer to the defense after several weeks of mediocrity, and Minnesota is playing some of the best complementary football in the league. But while some players are on the rise, not everyone is pulling their weight through the perfect start.

So who is seeing their stock soar, and who is seeing their's tank in this week's stock report?

Stock up: Kyler Murray, QB

Murray's ascension continued again this week, culminating in his best performance to date with 283 total yards and a score. It's hard to imagine that it was just a few weeks ago that some fans were calling for Carson Wentz to start, but now Murray has this offense rolling. Plus, all it took was the low, low price of four weeks of absolute misery to get there.

He's 36-for-43 since the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins game, and the now-functional offense will be getting much healthier after the break, too. Have the Vikings found their quarterback for 2027 and beyond?

Stock down: Jauan Jennings, WR

It was hard to find many weak spots in the Vikings' dominant win, but after another goose egg from Jennings, it's getting harder and harder to see what his future in Minnesota is. With just two catches on the season despite injuries to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Jennings is starting to look like a very expensive WR3 who doesn't add any value on special teams.

Now, that's not to say a trade is imminent, and the Vikings still seem to value his run-blocking. But Jennings is giving other pass catchers, including Odell Beckham Jr., every opportunity to steal his job. Maybe a week off will give the coaches some time to evaluate his role in the offense.

Stock up: Gavin Bartholomew, TE

After losing T.J. Hockenson on the second play of the game, Bartholomew stepped up, notching five catches for 33 yards. He was inches shy of reeling in a long touchdown from Murray as well and finished second in receptions and yards, behind only Jefferson.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Gavin Bartholomew stepped up for an injured T.J. Hockenson on Sunday's game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bartholomew had some training camp hype, but had to wait his turn behind Hockenson and Josh Oliver. With both out on Sunday, he certainly made the most of his opportunity. While Hockenson will regain his starting status upon his return, Minnesota may look to work Bartholomew in more and more after proving he can handle the load.

Stock down: DeeJay Dallas, RB

Dallas saw just five offensive snaps in a game where Aaron Jones once again carried the load. Dallas' value has primarily been on special teams, but with Jordan Mason set to return after the bye, the Vikings likely won't keep four backs. Keeping a 27-year-old running back who doesn't contribute on offense is a tough sell to Vikings GM Nolan Teasley.

If Demond Claiborne remains a part of the Vikings' future plans, Dallas will surely be the odd man out. If he is released, he'll finish his time with Minnesota with three carries for 10 yards, four catches, and one incredible kick return block.

Stock up: Byron Murphy Jr., CB

After a relatively quiet season, Murphy came alive against New Orleans with two interceptions. He was the highest-graded Viking in the win, notching an 86.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. With his productive day, Murphy is now tied for the league lead in picks.

The Vikings held Tyler Shough to just 96 passing yards and allowed 85 to Malik Willis the week prior. While Murphy and the secondary have allowed their fair share of big plays, they've remained a steady and redemptive bunch.

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