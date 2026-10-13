One Offseason Decision Is Already Haunting Vikings as Bye Week Arrives

Week 6 is here, which means it's already time for the Vikings to take some time to reflect as their bye arrives. Minnesota is five games into the season now, meaning there's a large enough sample size to dissect this year's offseason decisions, especially those aging like warm milk.

When the Vikings signed former 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a one-year, $8 million deal in May, it looked like an impactful move that would take the team's passing offense to the next level.

Jennings was a touchdown machine for the 49ers in 2025, finding the end zone nine times on 55 catches in 15 games. In fact, 10.5% of his catches while with the Niners resulted in a TD. Vikings fans loved the idea of having a proven red-zone target to take pressure off Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Instead, there has been very little return on Minnesota's investment. Jennings has played four of the Vikings' first five games, catching two passes for nine yards on five targets while playing 201 offensive snaps, continuously proving to be the Purple and Gold's worst offseason decision.

Jauan Jennings is likely giving Vikings plenty of buyer's remorse.

So far, Jennings has been outplayed by multiple Vikings receivers below him on the depth chart. Tai Felton, Jeshaun Jones and Myles Price all have more receiving yards than he does and have played significantly fewer snaps. That's without mentioning Jennings is on track for career-worst performances (h/t Pro Football Focus) when it comes to:

Statistic Jauan Jennings Offense grade 40.2 Receiving grade 45.8 Yards per reception 4.5 Yards after catch per reception 1.5 Yards per game 2.3 Catch percentage 40.0% Yards per route run 0.08 Passer rating when targeted 8.3

Jennings' struggles look even worse given that injuries have also run rampant through the Vikings' locker room.

Addison missed the team's Week 5 game, and Jefferson left Week 3's contest with an ankle injury. Still, Jennings was unable to step up when the team needed him.

Minnesota is already panicking about the situation, activating Jones when he returned from his suspension and signing veteran free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to try to find more production.

All of the injuries at WR, combined with Jauan Jennings's slow start, have forced the Vikings to bring in outside help like Odell Beckham Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings aren't done there.

On Monday, the team worked out a few more free-agent wide receivers, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the most notable name on the list, but D’Wayne Eskridge and Dayton Wade were also in attendance.

It is sad that the Vikings are resorting to free agency since they aren't getting production from Jennings. The investment the team made in him feels like a total misuse of salary cap space, a poor use of offensive snaps and a roster spot that could go to a player who could contribute more.

Minnesota could be more patient with Jennings' offensive struggles if he were making an impact in other ways. However, the 29-year-old wide receiver does not play on special teams and has been a non-factor in the Vikings' struggling offense. If general manager Nolan Teasley wants a fresh start, a trade would create just over $5 million in cap savings while bringing on $4.5 million in dead money, per Spotrac.

For now, the Vikings must feel haunted by the decision to sign Jennings even though it made total sense at the time. There is a chance that he can turn things around after Minnesota's bye week, but unless that happens, Teasley must be wondering how he could have used the salary cap space and the roster spot better during the 2026 NFL season.

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