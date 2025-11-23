Blow for Vikings as star linebacker ruled out of Packers game
The Minnesota Vikings will be without star linebacker Jonathan Greenard for the second consecutive game as they take on the Green Bay Packers.
Greenard missed last week's home loss to the Chicago Bears with a shoulder injury, and it's been confirmed that he's not recovered enough for Sunday's border battle in Wisconsin.
The news is a huge blow for the Vikings' hopes of pressuring Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love. Even having missed a game, Greenard's 36 pressures are 11 more than the next-closest VIkings defender.
But stopping the run might be easier for Minnesota as the Packers will be without starting running back Josh Jacobs, who has been dealing with a thigh injury. Backup Emmanuel Wilson will likely take most of the snaps in his absence.
And there is better news for the Vikings offensive line, with starting center Ryan Kelly having been cleared to return to the roster for the first time since Week 4 after recovering from concussions.
Giving J.J. McCarthy time to react to a fierce Packers pass-rush that includes superstar Micah Parsons will be crucial if the Vikings are to have any hope of upsetting their Wisconsin rivals.
Here's a look at the rest of the Vikings inactives:
OLB Jonathan Greenard
LB Austin Keys
G Joe Huber
T Walter Rouse
TE Ben Yurosek
DL Elijah Williams
And here are the Packers inactives:
RB Josh Jacobs
WR Matthew Golden
LB Quay Walker
CB Nate Hobbs
K Lucas Havrisik
LB Jamon Johnson
OL Donovan Jennings