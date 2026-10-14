3 Vikings Changes I'd Make Over the Bye If I Were Kevin O'Connell

The Vikings are undefeated at the bye, and it now provides the perfect break to implement a few changes going forward. While 5-0 is an impressive feat, things haven't always been sunshine and rainbows, and head coach Kevin O'Connell needs to take this extra time to fix a few troublesome spots.

After a perfect start, here's how I would handle the bye week if I were O'Connell, starting with a problem on offense.

1. Scheme up Jauan Jennings' 'Last Dance'

With just two catches on the year, it's no secret things haven't been going according to plan with the addition of Jennings. Brought in to round out what was supposed to be one of the best receiving trios in the league, Jennings is now at the forefront of NFL trade rumors after a less-than-ideal start with Minnesota.

While I do think the Vikings eventually move on from their prized free agent, I also don't think they should be in any rush to do it. The deadline is still weeks away, and if O'Connell and company can salvage this thing at all, it's going to happen over the bye. There are nearly a dozen other Vikings with more receiving yards than Jennings this season, so if they Vikings do truly value his skillset, there's no reason he can't get a few designed plays each game.

If Jennings comes out in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts without any obvious role in the offense, though, he's probably on his way out. It just doesn't make sense for either side to stay if neither is benefiting from the relationship.

2. Time for the Gavin Bartholomew Show

After T.J. Hockenson exited just two plays into last week's win over the Saints, Bartholomew stepped up, and the drop-off was virtually non-existent. Maybe it's time the Vikings start to give their potential future starter some more looks.

Outside of his Week 4 13-catch eruption, Hockenson has just 10 catches for 83 yards in his other starts. That's certainly not unproductive, but after seeing Bartholomew notch five catches and what could have been another long touchdown if he were an inch or two taller, it's easy to see his role expanding in the future. With Hockenson turning 30 on an expiring deal, there's no guarantee he'll return to Minnesota in 2027. If the Vikings think that Bartholomew could be his successor, the litmus test couldn't have gone better, and it might be time to start splitting time.

Hockenson is currently in the protocol, but regardless of whether he clears in time for Week 7, O'Connell should try and work toward a 50/50 split between his two pass-catching tight ends.

3. Decide if the starting free safety is on the roster

The duo of Harrison Smith and Joshua Metellus have been the weak link on the otherwise dominant Vikings defense, and at 5-0, it's probably time the Vikings get serious about the position. Of the 96 safeties graded by Pro Football Focus, Smith and Metellus rank 95th and 91st respectively. They both still provide value, with Smith's brains and Metellus' downhill attacking, but adding a ball-hawking safety via trade may be the final piece to this defensive puzzle.

There are plenty of bad teams who may be sellers at the deadline, including the Los Angeles Chargers or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and adding Derwin James Jr. or Antoine Winfield Jr. would be huge upgrades. Still, if O'Connell and general manager Nolan Teasley agree that the price isn't right for a trade, they'll have to start to get more production out of that group somehow. Potentially, one or both of the Thomas rookies could be ready for an increased snap count?

Either way, the already elite defense could become generational with some upgraded safety play, and the coaching staff needs to identify a different path forward.

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