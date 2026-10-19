Jordan Addison Leads 3 Vikings Who Desperately Need to Step Up With Bye Week Over

The Vikings enjoyed their bye week but now prepare to return to the field to host the Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 7. The Purple and Gold's schedule gets tougher in the coming weeks, with games against the Lions, Bills, Packers and 49ers.

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Vikings have relied on their defense and the golden leg of kicker Will Reichard to win games, but they will need more help as the challenging stretch looms over the horizon.

Vikings need to see more from this trio after the bye week

A few Vikings need to step up significantly moving forward. While other players have held down their respective roles, three players need to improve for Minnesota to help take pressure off teammates—especially if the Purple and Gold are to remain undefeated.

1. Jordan Addison, WR

Jordan Addison has played in four of Minnesota's five games this season. Although he missed Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, he has not been consistent on the field. He is averaging 5.5 targets and 40.75 yards per game this season.

For reference, in his career, Addison averages 6.16 targets and 41.15 yards per game. He will need to play a bigger role, with fellow wide receiver Jauan Jennings having two catches for nine yards this season and Tai Felton having three catches for 41 yards.

This year, Addison has a Pro Football Focus grade of 63.8, ranking him 52nd among 71 qualifying wide receivers. PFF also notes that his average depth of target is 14.2 yards, meaning head coach Kevin O'Connell is attempting to use him to stretch the field and take pressure off passes underneath.

Vikings fans know Addison can be a reliable target, especially after he stepped up in Week 3 against the Buccaneers when he caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota's offense needs to do everything it can to help quarterback Kyler Murray, and Addison could be a major weapon for him this season.

2. Josh Metellus, S

The Vikings' defense has been amazing this year, but you wouldn't know it from looking at the safety play for Josh Metellus. Minnesota has played the veteran defender on every possible defensive snap, yet he has a PFF grade of 40.2 this season despite always being on the field.

Metellus has allowed 14 receptions this year in pass coverage, leading to a 145.8 passer rating from opposing quarterbacks when they throw the ball his way. With how he is currently playing, he is more of a liability than an asset.

Those struggles wouldn't be so bad if he wasn't such a major part of Minnesota's defense. If Metellus is going to be on the field for every defensive play, he needs to step up and be a solid contributor after the bye week.

3. Jordan Mason, RB

For Jordan Mason, the biggest problem this season has been availability. A thumb injury required surgery and forced him onto injured reserve, but he is expected to return to the field for the Vikings in Week 7.

In Mason's absence, Aaron Jones Sr. has been a workhorse. Without Minnesota's RB2, Jones averaged 51 offensive snaps played. With Mason in Week 1, the 31-year-old running back played only 30 snaps.

Aaron Jones hasn't had as much rest as some Vikings fans would like due to Jordan Mason's absence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason is an effective player when healthy and should help Jones stay healthy and be fresh after the bye. Considering the Vikings' early bye week this season, they will need Mason and Jones to be a one-two punch out of the backfield. Otherwise, Minnesota's glaring RB depth concerns will be an even bigger issue.

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