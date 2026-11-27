The Minnesota Vikings are dealing with some significant injuries heading into Week 12. The team is preparing to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and will want as much talent as possible on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, the Vikings were without multiple players who could have been contributors, and hopefully at least one of them will return to action this weekend.

Who could return for the Vikings against the Falcons, and who might need more time to recover before they are ready for action? Let's dive into the injuries for Minnesota.

Vikings who could return in Week 12

Isaiah Rodgers, CB

In a game-time decision against the 49ers, Isaiah Rodgers was out in Week 11. Minnesota's secondary was toasted by San Francisco in that game, so getting him back would be a huge boon for the defense.

Rodgers has not practiced this week while allowing his thigh injury to heal. Giving him some time to rest will increase the chances of him being able to suit up against Atlanta, but it is still a situation to watch.

Christian Darrisaw, OT

Leaving the game against the 49ers with a shoulder injury, starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw has not practiced this week. He is considered day-to-day, so there is a chance he could play against the Falcons.

If Darrisaw can't play, backup tackle Ryan Van Demark will likely start in his place. That's not a good sign for an offensive line that has struggled to protect its starting quarterback, especially with a pocket passer like Kirk Cousins at the helm.

Vikings still needing more time

Jordan Addison, WR

The Vikings are hoping that WR2 Jordan Addison will heal from his thumb surgery and be able to return to the team without having to place him on short-term injured reserve. However, that return will likely not be against Atlanta.

Addison is a great weapon for Minnesota, and the offense should be more explosive when he is able to come back. In the meantime, players like Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton and Myles Price will need to pick up the slack.

Kyler Murray, QB

Even if Kyler Murray is fully recovered from his hamstring injury, the Vikings are in no rush to get him back. He lost his starting job to Cousins and now will serve as a backup. Having him inactive isn't a problem for head coach Kevin O'Connell, since he is rolling with Carson Wentz as the backup.

Murray has been a disappointment for Minnesota this season. He hasn't been able to command the offense, which led to the Purple and Gold trading for Cousins. Now, he may not play another snap for the team this season.

Vikings out for rest of 2026 season

No additional players were lost for the season against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Vikings already have seven players on injured reserve this season, including left guard Donovan Jackson, safety Jamal Adams, tight end Josh Oliver and running back Demond Claiborne.

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