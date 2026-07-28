Brian Flores is the Key to Jamal Adams Resurgence With Vikings

There was a time when Jamal Adams was viewed as one of the NFL's best safeties. From 2018 to 2020, Adams earned three Pro Bowl nods, was named a second-team All-Pro twice and a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

However, Adams hasn't been that player for several years. He bounced around the league, playing for four teams in the last three years before he signed with the Minnesota Vikings, but this could be his best opportunity to regain that dominance he once had.

The Vikings have one of the most aggressive defensive coordinators in the league. Brian Flores is a genius when it comes to generating pressure and frustrating opposing offenses. With Jamal Adams, he can take a 30-year-old versatile defender and get the most out of him.

Flores' scheme is key for Adams (if he can stay healthy)

The Minnesota Vikings signing Jamal Adams might be met with scoffs from some fans who only know him from his time with teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, and Tennessee Titans, but is that who the hybrid defensive back and linebacker is now?

Brian Flores loves using a safety in multiple ways. As proven with the emergence of Josh Metellus, the Vikings defensive coordinator can move a defensive back closer to the line of scrimmage and have them surprise unprepared offenses.

Adams played linebacker for the Raiders last season, but the bulk of his success came while playing safety. He has only managed to register one sack since 2021, but in the four seasons before that, he racked up 21.5 sacks.

Much of Adams' struggling can be attributed to injuries and the defensive scheme. He is only 30 years old, so age shouldn't be a major factor predicting his decline. His arrival in Minnesota should be greeted with intrigue and enthusiasm based on his ability and past performances.

There is very little risk with this Vikings signing, but the potential is sky-high. The purple and gold lack depth in the defensive secondary, and signing Jamal Adams feels like when Minnesota signed Stephon Gilmore well into his 30s and turned him into a contributor. And although Gilmore was previously a Defensive Player of the Year, he doesn't have the type of versatility that makes Adams such an interesting defender.

Brian Flores should be excited about the opportunity to plug Jamal Adams into the Minnesota Vikings defense. He is probably already scheming fun and interesting ways to get the dynamic defender involved during the 2026 NFL season.