One Last-Minute Signing the Vikings Should Make Before Training Camp

The NFL offseason is entering its final stretch now that training camp is almost here. Although the Vikings won't engage in full-team practices until Saturday, Aug. 1, training camp will officially kick off when rookies report to Eagan, MN on Sunday, followed by the veteran roster members on Tuesday. It's safe to say that the next few days will be the calm before the storm.

The clock is ticking before practices begin, and Minnesota's roster is set, for the most part. Having said that, there's more than enough time for first-time general manager Nolan Teasley to shore up any roster areas that could use help, especially if he wants to put the Vikings in a position to succeed in Year 1.

After trading stud pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles in April, the edges of the Vikings' defense could use a boost. That's why Teasley & Co. must strongly consider signing this veteran defender who's still looking for work.

Potential Jadeveon Clowney signing would give Vikings' pass rush a huge boost

Even though July is almost over, there are still several free-agent pass rushers worth signing, including Jadeveon Clowney.

Former Cowboys EDGE Jadeveon Clowney could provide the Vikings' defense with a much-needed boost. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former first-overall pick by the Texans in 2014, Clowney is a well-traveled veteran who's played 153 games (133 starts) across seven teams over 12 seasons. While being a journeyman to that degree usually equates to a less-than-impressive résumé, that isn't the case for the Rock Hill, SC native, who's amassed 66.5 sacks, 36 defended passes, 16 forced fumbles (11 recoveries), three Pro Bowl appearances and a second-team All-Pro nod (2016) throughout his career.

Playing for that many different coaches could help Clowney adapt to Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores's playbook. He's a versatile contributor who can provide much-needed support behind the likes of Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner, as showcased by his performance in a support role with the Cowboys last season.

Six starts in 13 appearances were Clowney's fewest since his rookie year, but that didn't stop him from being productive in Dallas. The South Carolina product finished with the third-most sacks of his career (8.5) while also amassing 24 solo tackles, four broken-up passes and a fumble recovery. He generated 40 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, playing a role in his having the 15th-best pass-rush grade (80.6) among 115 qualified exterior defenders.

Jadeveon Clowney waited and waited and got the sack



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Some teams might be hesitant to sign a 33-year-old vet with only two fully played seasons under his belt, but injury concerns aren't all that dire. Clowney has played in 44 of 51 possible games over the last three years, with three of his four missed games last season stemming from not making his Cowboys debut until Week 4. He missed Week 14 vs. the Lions due to a hamstring injury, but even then, he managed to return to action the following week.

Spotrac lists Clowney's projected market value at $5.7 million, which might be too rich for some teams given his age and injury history. At the same time, that's a fair price tag if he comes close to replicating last season's 8.5-sack performance. The Vikings also have more than $13.7 million to spend, so there really isn't a huge financial risk to rolling the dice on Clowney with a one-year contract. He has a habit of operating as a rental mercenary, after all.

Some risks are worth taking

There's no guarantee that Clowney would work out as well with the Vikings as he did in Dallas, but there's only one way to find out. His experience and versatility would help Flores's unit overcome the loss of Greenard, especially if he can prove that his 2025 burst wasn't an outlier at this stage of his career.

Other teams might have similar hopes for Clowney as they look to finalize their rosters, though, making it crucial for the Vikings to reach out to the former Pro Bowler sooner rather than later.