Ivan Pace's Vikings Training Camp Could Change After Blake Cashman Injury News

The doldrums of summer are almost over as the start of the 2026 Vikings training camp looms over the horizon. Rookies and veterans will be reporting to Eagan in the coming days, beginning the process of head coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff determining who is (and isn't) worthy of being on Minnesota's 53-man roster come Week 1.

Veteran linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is one Viking whom fans will be monitoring in the coming days after an uneventful 2025 performance. The 25-year-old future's outlook with the team is less-than-clear because of that; however, he could have a chance to erase any doubts following the latest injury news surrounding teammate and fellow LB Blake Cashman.

Earlier this week, KSTP's Darren Wolfson reported (h/t VikingsFanPage) that "Cashman is dealing with a finger issue that has lingered since last year."

#Vikings LB Blake Cashman is dealing with a finger issue that has lingered since last year, @DWolfsonKSTP mentioned via @SKORNorth.



Despite this, Cashman is expected to be a “full go” when training camp kicks off. pic.twitter.com/VZLv54Yd6Q — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) July 20, 2026

The former fifth-round pick is expected to be available when veterans report to training camp on Tuesday, but knowing that Cashman is still dealing with his finger injury isn't ideal. He's dealt with injuries throughout his career, having never played a full season in seven years. He most recently missed four games due to a hamstring injury last season, per Draft Sharks.

With that being said, Cashman's health will be under the radar as soon as training camp begins, which could put even more pressure on someone like Ivan Pace Jr. to prove his worth to the Vikings.

Ivan Pace Jr. must step up for Vikings (even if Blake Cashman is healthy)

Pace, 25, has spent all three of his NFL seasons with the Vikings after going undrafted in 2023. The 5-foot-10, 236-pound LB impressed O'Connell & Co. right out the gate as a UDFA rookie, cracking the 53-man roster and starting in 11 of his 17 appearances, followed by 10 starts in 11 outings one year later.

Between his first two seasons, Pace amassed 99 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks, three defended passes, two interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Unfortunately, that success didn't bleed into the 2025 campaign.

Ivan Pace Jr. went from being a reliable Vikings starter to a potential cut candidate in a flash. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite playing in all 17 games last season, Pace only started six times, which was a new career low for the Miami (OH)/Cincinnati product. He played fewer defensive snaps (323) while seeing more special teams opportunities (333) than ever before, resulting in 34 solo tackles and a sack. It's beyond clear that he fell out of favor with defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

The hits don't even stop there. Pace's run-stopping ways were nowhere to be found last season, as he finished 2025 with a personal-worst 56.2 run defense grade on Pro Football Focus, along with a putrid overall mark of 45.1. He also struggled in coverage, as opposing quarterbacks averaged a 73.7% completion rate, 13.3 yards per catch and a 121.8 passer rating when targeting him 19 times.

Given how up-and-down Cashman's health has been, a potential setback in training camp could thrust Pace into a bigger role. That means he'll need to step up in the upcoming drills and into the preseason, keeping his foot on the gas.

But if the former UDFA is still the player who left much to be desired last season, the Vikings could be in trouble and, even if the depth options behind him aren't great, might be willing to cut ties with Pace once and for all.

Vikings' options if Pace's regression continues

If Pace can't, well, keep pace (regardless of whether Cashman experiences a setback), the Vikings will have an opportunity to break things off without a hassle.

After Minnesota tendered him in March, Pace carries a $3.52 million cap hit for the 2026 NFL season, according to Spotrac. That said, his entire cap hit will come off the books if the Vikings cut or trade him at any point in the offseason, giving them every incentive to force a fresh start for both sides if things go awry.

The Vikings won't be penalized financially if they cut or trade Ivan Pace Jr. at any point in the NFL offseason. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pace isn't turning 26 until December, though, sparking optimism that he can return to his 2023-24 form. Playing in a contract year could also motivate him to turn back the clock. His time in Minnesota could end sooner rather than later, especially if he can't find his footing early in training camp.

The Vikings need to field a competitive squad this year, and if he quickly proves that he can't cut it, then it'll be time to cut him.