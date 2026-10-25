Demond Claiborne Faces a Harsh Reality After Vikings Release Week 7 Inactive List

The Vikings' offense looks as healthy as it's been in a long time ahead of Sunday afternoon's clash with potential trade deadline partners, the Colts. Jordan Mason's return from injured reserve headlines Minnesota's clean bill of health, and the veteran running back's presence has already impacted another member of the backfield.

The Vikings released their Week 7 inactive list on Sunday morning, featuring the usual sidelined suspects (rookies Jakobe Thomas and Elijah Williams, quarterback Max Brosmer, etc.). Interestingly, though, rookie RB Demond Claiborne was among the latest inactives, marking his first missed game since the season-opening victory over the Packers.

Sixth-round picks don't usually carry high expectations in Year 1, but that hasn't been the case for Claiborne, a Vikings fan favorite throughout the offseason. Unfortunately, the summertime fanfare hasn't led to regular-season results, and the latest development has put his rookie season in jeopardy.

Demond Claiborne could be running out of time with the Vikings

It isn't surprising to see Claiborne returning to the inactive list based on how his rookie season has unfolded so far.

Despite the opportunity to step into Mason's role and alleviate some of the pressure on lead RB Aaron Jones Sr., the Wake Forest product has been as unproductive as can be. Claiborne has turned six carries into 13 rushing yards (eight yards from one carry) and eight receiving yards on two catches. His 55.2 rushing grade ranks 87th among 105 RBs on Pro Football Focus.

So it isn't surprising the Vikings want to return Mason as the RB2 at the earliest opportunity. The Gallatin, TN, native should provide Jones and the backfield with immediate help, already showing what he can do by rushing for 59 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in Week 1.

Demond Claiborne's outlook with the Vikings took a hit the second that Jordan Mason's return from IR was announced. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only is Mason's return bad news for his future in the backfield, but Claiborne's outlook is taking another hit with DeeJay Dallas being active for Sunday's matchup against the Colts (h/t The Athletic's Alec Lewis). The Vikings released Dallas before re-signing him to the practice squad earlier this week, so the fact that they still preferred to have him over Claiborne in the lineup (perhaps because of Dallas's special teams contributions) is telling.

What's next?

Whatever happens on Sunday afternoon, Vikings fans should have a better idea of Day 3 rookie's future.

If each member of the Jones-Mason-Dallas trio does their part, the Vikings might finally have a solution to their backfield problem, giving less of a reason to reinsert Claiborne. That could also lead to Dallas being re-signed to the 53-man roster when his elevations run out, which would likely mean releasing the first-year runner before attempting to bring him back to the practice squad. According to Spotrac, a release would save Minnesota $885,000 this season—with dead cap hits of $205,185 and $73,407 in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The Vikings could also dangle Claiborne in trade discussions as the Nov. 10 deadline approaches. He might not be right for Minnesota, but another team desperate for RB help might be willing to send general manager Nolan Teasley a seventh-round pick, especially if they're worried about competing with other suitors after a potential release.

Claiborne demonstrated a ton of promise by using his speed, racking up 2,542 rushing yards and 26 TDs over his last three seasons at Wake Forest. Hopefully, his inactive status serves as a wake-up call and gets him to a place where he can use those talents to succeed at the NFL level.

Otherwise, his time with the Vikings could end sooner rather than later.

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