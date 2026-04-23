Doug Martin, Vikings' First-Round Pick in 1980, Dies at 68

Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Martin passed away Monday at the age of 68, the team announced.

Martin was the ninth overall pick in the 1980 draft by the Vikings. After being drafted by Minnesota, Martin famously held out, missing rookie camp and failing to report until the season was underway. He eventually made his way to the Vikings and debuted in Week 2, appearing in 11 games and registering five sacks during his rookie campaign.

Martin played all 10 of his NFL seasons in Minnesota and retired following the 1989 season. Martin appeared in 126 games throughout his career, tallying 61.5 sacks, including leading the league with 11.5 during the strike-shortened 1982 campaign, in which teams only played nine regular season games. Martin followed that season with a career-high 13 sacks in 1983. He also forced seven fumbles and recovered seven fumbles during his Vikings tenure.

The #Vikings are mourning the passing of Doug Martin.



Martin, the team's 1st-round pick in 1980, led the NFL with 11.5 sacks in the first year the league officially counted the statistic. https://t.co/wPptIEhkb6 pic.twitter.com/lRFFgdoQHQ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 23, 2026

When Martin retired, his 61.5 career sacks were fourth-most in franchise history, trailing only legendary figures such as Carl Eller, Jim Marshall, and Alan Page. That total ranks ninth-most all-time in Vikings history. He earned first-team All-Pro honors once (1982) in his career.

Martin joined the Vikings in a transitional era. Marshall retired the previous December, making him the last of the legendary Purple People Eaters to hang it up. Martin's first two seasons in the league also overlapped with the Vikings' transition from Met Stadium to the Metrodome, which opened in 1982.

The Vikings would also see the final years of Bud Grant's tenure as head coach during Martin's time with the organization. Grant retired following the 1983 season, Martin's third in the NFL, before returning for one final season in 1985.

Martin's Vikings made the playoffs four times during his tenure, including going to the NFC Championship Game in 1987. Minnesota lost to eventual Super Bowl champions Washington in the 1987 NFC title game. In the late 1980s, the Vikings' defensive line included Martin, future Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, Keith Millard, and Henry Thomas.

Before joining the Vikings, Martin forged a legendary career at the University of Washington, where he tallied 313 career tackles. He earned second-team All-Pac-8 honors as a sophomore and first-team All-Pac-10 honors as a junior and senior, while also being named second-team All-American in his final season in college.

Martin's brother George played defensive end for the New York Giants from 1975 to 1988, recording 96 career sacks.