Five Takeaways From Minnesota Vikings' 2026 Regular-Season Schedule

The Minnesota Vikings' 2026 regular-season schedule is officially here. Let's dive into five immediate takeaways.

1. Competitive start

The Vikings' first three games are all against teams that were either in the playoffs (Bears, Packers) or missed by one game (Bucs). All three have projected Vegas win totals over 8.5 (Packers 10.5, Bears 9.5, Buccaneers 8.5).

Kevin O'Connell will need the Vikings' offense, with either Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy starting at quarterback, to come out of the gate ready to take on three potential playoff teams in 2026. Adding to the trickiness of the start is that two of those games are on the road, as the Vikings travel to Chicago and Tampa Bay in Weeks 2 and 3.

2. Another early bye

For the third straight season, the Vikings will have their bye in Week 6. While the bye in each of the past two seasons came after international trips, this year's early bye splits a trio of what should be considered winnable games for the Vikings.

Following the tough three-week start, Minnesota returns home to take on a Dolphins team projected to be one of the worst in the NFL. After Miami, the Vikings will head back on the road to take on a Saints squad that is expected to improve on a 6-11 season, but is still short of being a real playoff contender. They will then have their bye and return to action in Week 7, taking on a Colts team that could still be without quarterback Daniel Jones. Without Jones last season, the Colts went 0-4.

3. Toughest stretch is Weeks 8-11

Following the Colts game in Week 7, the Vikings will embark on a particularly difficult four-game stretch. Minnesota will travel to take on the Lions in Week 8, followed by a Monday Night Football showdown at home against the Buffalo Bills, a perennial Super Bowl contender. On one day less rest, the Vikings will then travel to Lambeau to take on the Packers before heading south of the border to battle the 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football.

All four of the Lions, Packers, 49ers, and Bills had winning seasons in 2025 and are expected to have similarly successful campaigns in 2026. Momentum the Vikings can build against the Dolphins, Saints, and Colts will be important heading into a stretch that could make or break the 2026 season.

4. Fewer primetime games

After seven nationally televised games in 2025, the Vikings are being picked to feature on primetime broadcasts notably less this season. Minnesota has four national TV broadcasts.

The Vikings' primetime games will be, sort of, evenly split between home and road games. Minnesota will host Buffalo (Week 9, Monday Night Football) and Detroit (Week 15, Sunday Night Football). Meanwhile, they will travel to take on the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. Their road game against the 49ers comes in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football, but will take place on neutral ground in Mexico City.

5. Five of the last seven games at home

Despite only having seven true road games in 2026, the Vikings don't have a homestand longer than two games, which they will do twice. However, Minnesota will finish the season with five of their last seven games at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The pair of two-game homestands will be split by the Week 14 Thursday Night Football game against the Patriots. That means Minnesota will have five weeks starting with two home games, followed by a quick trip out to New England, a 10-day mini-bye week, and then another pair of home games that kick off the final four games of the season.

The Vikings will host the Falcons, Panthers, Lions, and Commanders during the four games in that stretch. Those are four games the Vikings, especially since they are hosting, should be competitive and potentially even favored in.

Minnesota will then close out the regular season with a final road game at New York, taking on a Jets team likely to already be eliminated from playoff contention, and then a home finale against the Bears.