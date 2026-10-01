How Caleb Banks Is Slowly Rewarding Vikings' Patience (and What Could Happen in Week 4)

It is understandable that many fans expect a first-round draft pick to be ready to contribute immediately as a rookie, but sometimes a player takes time to find their footing while adjusting from college to the NFL.

That's been the case for Caleb Banks, whom the Vikings selected No. 18 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Purple and Gold fans expecting him to make a big impact as early as Week 1 were disappointed to see him play only 16 defensive snaps, earning a Pro Football Focus grade of just 33.7 for overall defense—the third-worst mark among Minnesota defenders that day.

Against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, Banks's snap count jumped to 36 and he registered six combined tackles (three of those were solo and one for a loss), but his PFF grade remained low, earning him a 30.1 for his efforts.

Vikings fans started to lose patience as Banks trended toward another limited role in Week 3. Although he didn't play a ton against the Buccaneers, the rookie defender's latest effort showed that limiting his early action is already working in the Vikings' favor.

Vikings' patience is the key to success for Caleb Banks

Banks only played 12 defensive snaps on Sunday, but his efficiency rose dramatically. He recorded season-high PFF grades for overall defense (62.0), tackling (67.3) and run defense (66.3), all while tallying his first multi-pressure game with two quarterback hurries.

Caleb Banks has talent, but it'll take some time to fully unlock his potential. As frustrating as it might be at times, the slow-burn process will be worth it. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Banks gains more experience and earns a bigger role, his value to the Vikings will become evident. The 23-year-old defender is finding his footing in an aggressive Brian Flores defense and in the league.

The Vikings should see more opportunities to get Banks involved in Week 4 against the Dolphins. The season-ending injury to starting running back De’Von Achane could make Miami one-dimensional and allow Minnesota to swarm starting quarterback Malik Willis. It also helps that the Dolphins are only scoring a league-worst 12.0 points per game, as well as 290.7 total yards per contest (26th), making them an ideal matchup for defenders to boost their stats.

Another game with forward progress from the Vikings' 6-foot-6, 327-pound rookie will go a long way toward reminding fans that developing a player is a marathon, not a sprint. An increased snap count to help show his potential in the trenches and a similar PFF grade to his Week 3 performance would reward the coaching staff's trust in him and set Banks up for future success.

Even better news: after a Week 5 clash with the Saints, the Vikings will have a bye week to rest and reevaluate the team's roles and workloads. That's the perfect opportunity to figure out how to weaponize his talents for the rest of the year.

Stay the course

For a team bringing Banks along slowly, Minnesota has to appreciate seeing his massive improvement in Week 3 and be encouraged about his future.

Solid defensive line depth has been excellent, giving Banks and fellow rookie DL Domonique Orange the necessary time to adjust to playing in the NFL. Head coach Kevin O'Connell should stay patient and avoid rushing to judgment or pushing a rookie who isn't ready to take on a full workload just yet.

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