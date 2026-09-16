The preseason tape was rough. The Week 1 tape against the Packers was maybe even rougher. After an underwhelming debut, Vikings first-round pick Caleb Banks is still trying to find his footing at the NFL level, and it's abundantly clear that his issues won't be solved by Week 2.

Still, the rookie's need for significant development was widely known before he was taken 18th overall, and the Vikings are playing the long game with Banks. That doesn't erase the concerning issues that he continues to struggle with, however, and it's fair to question how much potential is actually hidden underneath his No. 95 jersey.

Caleb Banks' first-round status will only protect him for so long

Banks finished the preseason with just four tackles and no sacks, and followed it up with just 16 snaps and no stats registered against Green Bay. He was washed away in the run game, didn't generate pressure on passing downs and continues to be plagued by pad-level issues (h/t Will Ragatz) with his 6-foot-6 frame.

The Caleb Banks tape is still kind of rough.



All about pad level. He'll get there with time. pic.twitter.com/ezkcysWj3Y — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 15, 2026

Pro Football Focus gave Banks an abysmal 33.7 grade on Sunday, and, if we're being honest, Banks may have been a healthy inactive if it weren't for his draft stock.

It's not a pretty picture for the top draft pick, but there's still no need to sound the alarm just yet. Banks has battled two different injuries this past year that kept him out of football for most of his final collegiate season and then again for all of minicamps and organized team activities. Banks emphasized after the Packers game that those are no excuse, but his lack of action for the better part of a year has to be a big reason for his turtle-paced start.

Fans will be quick to point out that Dallas Turner, who is now emerging as a star in Year 3, took a few seasons to establish himself in the league. That's certainly fair, and Banks could become a starter up front in the coming season or two, but Turner was extremely productive in college, notching 22.5 sacks at Alabama compared to Banks' relatively quiet collegiate career.

Turner was also significantly younger upon entering the league. He's actually only one month older than Banks, despite entering his third season in the NFL.

Patience is a virtue

That's all to say that Banks is his own person and will develop on his own time. The Vikings knew he was a project. They knew he was already 23. The early concerns are real, and Banks hasn't shown much growth over the past few months, but his story isn't written just yet.

Banks will likely stay behind established starters in Jalen Redmond and Levi Drake Rodriguez for much of 2026. His rookie season may not be what fans envisioned when he was taken with the top pick, but several things still remain true. Banks still possesses elite size for the position, headlined by his record-setting wingspan. He still has burst and quickness.

The tools haven't gone away, and few people on the planet are better suited to work with them than defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

The floor is currently in the basement with Banks, but the ceiling still sits high above the trees... for now.

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