Grading the Vikings After Their 34-6 Loss to the Broncos

Friday night's preseason finale was one to forget in Denver, and the Vikings will now turn their attention to the mandatory cutdown on Sunday. The Vikings got stomped 34-6 by the Broncos and had little to show for any moral victories either.

So with roster spots hanging in the balance, how did the team grade out in the defeat? Let's dive into the final Vikings preseason grades.

Quarterback: C

After J.J. McCarthy was unable to suit up against Denver, Max Brosmer got the bulk of the work and was mostly uninspiring. He didn't turn the ball over, but also missed a wide-open Dillon Bell for a would-be touchdown (h/t Sports Illustrated's Jason Harmon), and spent the majority of his night checking the ball down for just 165 yards on 35 attempts.

Overall, the Vikings' quarterback depth remains a huge question mark, and Minnesota should start compiling a list of bodyguards and ACL donors to do whatever it takes to keep Kyler Murray on the field.

Running back: D

Rookie Demond Claiborne finished his preseason with 28 carries for 73 yards, averaging to just 2.6 yards per carry. It's far from what training camp observers saw this summer from the speedster, and may call into question whether he actually has earned a spot on the final roster. Jermar Jefferson's six rushes for 59 yards were the Vikings' only saving grace on the night, and they averaged just 2.3 yards per carry when he wasn't on the field.

Wide receiver: B

Dontae Fleming led the way for Minnesota on what ended up being very little opportunity for the receivers. The game was filled with checkdowns and screens to tight ends and running backs, and a nice 26-yard over-the-shoulder grab from Fleming was really the only notable action from the wideouts.

Bell had six targets but reeled in just one of them, likely ending his push for a 53-man roster spot.

Tight end: B

Gavin Bartholomew had a solid night, nabbing five catches for 26 yards, and has likely locked up the third and final tight end spot. Marshall Lang looked strong and could be a nice addition to the practice squad.

Offensive line: C

The offensive line rebounded after allowing five sacks to Baltimore, keeping the Vikings' quarterbacks upright all game against the Broncos. But while the protection improved, Minnesota still couldn't generate much push in the run game. There's still one or two spots at the end of the depth chart up for grabs, but bubble players like Henry Byrd, Walter Rouse or rookie Gavin Gerhardt haven't shown enough to jump up and claim them.

Defensive line: C

After admitting he still needed to get in shape after the loss to the Ravens, rookie Caleb Banks proved that statement true once again in Denver. He failed to stand out in his limited action, and it became clear that Elijah Williams is much more game-ready. While his status on the team certainly isn't in question, it may be a few weeks before Banks contributes in a meaningful way.

It's still way too early to write Caleb Banks off, but that doesn't change the fact that he still needs to step up for the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Vikings didn't register a single sack all night, and no clipboard will be safe anywhere near defensive coordinator Brian Flores for the next little while.

Linebacker: C

Between his in-depth play analysis and occasional officiating tirades, head coach Kevin O'Connell admitted during his mic'd-up third quarter that they purposely dialed back the pressure this game to better evaluate the players on a level playing field. That evaluation won't look pretty in the team meetings, as the Vikings were gashed for 412 yards and 34 points.

Jacob Roberts's injury will be something to monitor after his odds for making the roster had skyrocketed in recent weeks.

Secondary: D

Outside of a nice Kahlef Hailassie interception, the Vikings' secondary was once again torched in the preseason to the tune of 311 yards and three touchdowns. Despite the rough outing, the injury to standout undrafted free agent Jacob Thomas was the biggest news of the game, and losing him for an extended period of time could dramatically alter the depth chart at safety.

Thomas was on track to not only make the 53-man roster but was also in line for some playing time as a rookie. All eyes now turn to Harrison Smith...

Special teams: A

The punters looked good and Will Reichard exists. No notes.

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