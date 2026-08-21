5 Predictions for Vikings' Preseason Week 2: Struggling Players Will Bounce Back

The Minnesota Vikings squeaked out a victory over the New York Giants during the team's first game of the preseason. That win was nice, but there was a lot that happened that left much to be desired.

Quite a few of the Vikings players who were under a microscope during that contest failed to make a positive impression. However, there are still two more exhibition games remaining on the schedule for those players to turn things around.

Some of Minnesota's most high-profile players are bound to have a solid showing against Baltimore. Others will continue to struggle and drop down the depth chart. Only time will tell what happens on the field, but for now it is fun to speculate about what will happen.

What will happen when the Minnesota Vikings face the Baltimore Ravens during Week 2 of the 2026 NFL preseason?

1. The run game struggles

Against the Giants, the Vikings ran the ball 27 times for 111 yards, an average of 4.1 yards per attempt. However, those numbers are inflated by 27 yards that came from wide receiver Dillon Bell on two carries. When looking solely at the running backs, Minnesota gained 84 yards on 23 carries, a frustrating 3.7 yards per carry.

The Vikings will likely limit the snaps of starter Aaron Jones and his backup Jordan Mason. That means the bulk of the carries will probably go to the third-team offense, with players like Demond Claiborne, Zavier Scott, and Jermar Jefferson handling running duties.

This is where Minnesota's lack of depth on the offensive line will be obvious, and it will be hard for those young players to have an impressive day against the Ravens.

2 The Vikings' rookie defensive linemen will bounce back

One of the most disappointing things about the Vikings' first preseason game was how much Minnesota's first-year defensive linemen couldn't get going. First-round pick Caleb Banks and third-round pick Domonique Orange had rough days against the Giants, and Banks even talked about knowing what he needed to work on after that game.

Working against the Ravens and knowing where to focus efforts should lead to a better performance on Saturday. Solid play from Banks and Orange would go a long way in making fans feel better about the state of the defensive line heading into the season.

3. Minnesota escapes without a serious injury

The injury to veteran defensive back Jamal Adams was a big blow to the team. The former All-Pro defender was on track to have an opportunity to bounce back under Brian Flores this season; instead, he will miss the entire campaign with a leg injury.

I choose to believe Minnesota will not suffer any serious injuries this week, and everything will go smoothly at U.S. Bank Stadium for the purple and gold. That doesn't mean that minor things won't happen, but at least nothing devastating should happen.

4. J.J. McCarthy looks good against the Ravens

On Wednesday, J.J. McCarthy was named the backup quarterback behind Kyler Murray for the 2026 NFL season. While some might view that as a sad day for the former University of Michigan passer, this allows him to cement himself in that role and gives him room to move up in the future.

Murray only got one drive against the Giants, and he shouldn't see much more than that, if any, against the Ravens. That opens the door for McCarthy to lead the offense down the field and score a touchdown to help him stay ahead of Carson Wentz, who had a solid game against New York.

5. The Vikings are victorious

Wins and losses in the preseason are one of the least important takeaways from the game, but the Vikings could use the momentum heading into a home defense against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the regular season

Minnesota can count on kicker Will Reichard to put points on the board while the talented young pass catchers on the team move the chains and pick up first downs. The final score from Minneapolis will be 19-17 in favor of the home team, giving fans something to celebrate until Week 3 of the preseason rolls around.

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