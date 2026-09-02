How Dillon Bell, Vikings Are Both Big Winners After His Practice Squad Re-Signing

Dillon Bell has been one of the more fascinating stories to follow all offseason for the Vikings. The former Georgia wide receiver was one of the hotter targets in the undrafted free agent market before signing a three-year $3,125,000 contract with Minnesota.

Bell immediately turned heads through the spring, setting incredibly high expectations for training camp and the preseason. Turns out, his summer was a bit quieter than expected, allowing other wideouts to pass him up seemingly through August. But a suspension for Jeshuan Jones and an injury designation for Dontae Fleming opened the door for Bell to make the initial 53-man roster.

On Monday, the team claimed two offensive linemen off waivers, pushing Bell and quarterback Max Brosmer off the roster before clearing waivers on Tuesday. Alec Lewis of The Athletic then reported that Bell would be joining the Vikings' practice squad.

The Vikings are re-signing WR Dillon Bell to the practice squad, per source. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) September 1, 2026

But is this a letdown for the once hyped offensive weapon? To the contrary, it may be the best possible outcome.

Promising but limited college production

Bell was not exactly a statistical powerhouse in college, totaling only 1,269 receiving yards and 11 receiving TDs through 56 college games. He also rushed for 373 yards and 5 TDs, showcasing a skill set beyond that of a basic wideout.

The player I’m most excited to watch in Vikings training camp is UDFA WR Dillon Bell. Production doesn’t jump off the stat sheet, but his versatility and athleticism could be very fun in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. pic.twitter.com/dtltLZgOjU — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) June 15, 2026

Even without traditional production, Bell still offered an intriguing, albeit raw, ability. Once he hit the UDFA market, multiple teams attempted to take a swing at the shifty offensive weapon. Luckily for the Vikings, they won the bidding war.

Still, Bell clearly has areas of opportunity in his game. That’s why he went undrafted and ultimately isn't on the team’s 53-man roster. But the 22-year-old WR and the Vikings may have found the best path to his long-term success.

The right room to learn from

Even though Bell would have certainly loved to remain on the team’s official roster, the ability to learn from the Vikings’ stacked wideout room could be exactly what he needs to take the next step in his football journey. After all, it's not every day you have a chance to learn from truly elite talent.

Hard to find a better WR trio than this one. pic.twitter.com/iRQEFNEs0b — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 17, 2026

With Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, and WR coach Keenan McCardell, there is simply no better learning environment for a pass catcher in the NFL. Heck, just look at the leap second-year WR Tai Felton has already showcased this summer. If Bell is going to work on his craft and truly develop into an NFL-caliber WR, there's no better place to do so than Minnesota.

If Bell spends his time on the practice squad learning from the veterans around him, it’s only a matter of time before he’s showcasing his exciting potential on Sundays and the franchise continues its long history of success with impact players at the position.

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