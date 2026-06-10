How Long Will Kevin O'Connell Continue With Vikings' QB Competition?

The Vikings are holding a quarterback competition. No matter what you think about J.J. McCarthy's realistic odds of beating out Kyler Murray, it has been staged as a true competition so far. Some days, McCarthy gets the first reps with the starting group. Some days, it's Murray. There's a true split between the two, with Carson Wentz mixing in as the No. 3.

On the surface, that sounds like a reasonable plan. Let the two quarterbacks duke it out, and whoever earns the job earns the job. Get all of your signal-callers prepared. Iron sharpens iron, as they say. A rising tide lifts all ships.

But it's not quite that simple. While a quarterback competition comes with benefits in terms of things like motivation, there are also potential drawbacks. Murray openly complained on Tuesday about trying to get acclimated to the Vikings' complex offense while not getting a full slate of reps. To some degree, the longer the competition continues, the more the Vikings run the risk of not getting their eventual QB1 completely prepared for the regular season.

A QB competition also opens up everything for scrutiny, whether it's a single word in a Kevin O'Connell press conference or an early-June day where Murray throws two interceptions in 7-on-7 action, like he did on Tuesday. Even in the learning phase on the offseason, and in a setting that isn't quite real football, those things are going to be reported when media (myself included) are in attendance.

Any rep or quote or piece of body language can get magnified. McCarthy handled his Tuesday presser better after he made headlines for the way he talked about his relationship with Murray a couple weeks ago. It's also worth wondering about locker room dynamics and whether teammates feel like they, to an extent, have to pick a side.

It's still early enough that the element of competition probably makes sense. But how long will O'Connell keep it going? If it lasts into training camp, that would allow for plenty of evaluation as the practices grow more intense and football-like. But the closer we get to the regular season without the Vikings naming a starter, the more that person's preparation might be limited by not handling all of the reps with the first team.

"I have an idea of the appropriate time to then transition to preparing whoever that player's gonna be to get ready to go," O'Connell told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry on Tuesday. "We've got a great plan in place, and we wanna make sure that when we get to training camp, we've got a great plan. You don't have a ton of time. But it does set up well to check a lot of boxes from a standpoint of elevating that room, letting the competition play out, but also being able to make a decision and move forward."