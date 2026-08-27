How to Watch Vikings' Preseason Finale vs. Broncos (Start Time, Channel, Who to Monitor & More)

Time is almost up for training camps around the NFL now that the final week of the 2026 preseason is here. After last week's offensively anemic performance against the Baltimore Ravens, the Minnesota Vikings have every reason to end the preseason on a high note when they pay a visit to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday night.

Just like Minnesota, Denver is 1-1 in the preseason and coming off a loss, falling 33-13 to Green Bay at home last weekend. With plenty of bubble players fighting for their jobs ahead of Sunday's 53-man roster deadline, the Broncos won't go down without a fight, so the Vikings must be ready to grind it out against an opponent with just as much to prove.

For those looking to take in the action, you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about Friday's Vikings vs. Broncos preseason finale, including how to watch and one important player to monitor.

How to watch Vikings vs. Broncos preseason (8/28)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High—Denver, CO

Empower Field at Mile High—Denver, CO Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT How to watch/listen: ESPN Unlimited, KMSP FOX 9, KFAN 100.3 FM, list of local affiliates, NFL+, Vikings app (U.K. and Canada)

ESPN Unlimited, KMSP FOX 9, KFAN 100.3 FM, list of local affiliates, NFL+, Vikings app (U.K. and Canada) Play-by-play: Paul Allen

Paul Allen Analysts: Pete Bercich, Ben Leber

Pete Bercich, Ben Leber Sideline reporter: Tatum Everett

Additionally, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and running back Aaron Jones will appear on the simulcast during the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Viking to watch in preseason Week 3: Carson Wentz

A lot of Vikings are under pressure heading into Friday's preseason finale, including J.J. McCarthy, who lost the starting quarterback competition to Kyler Murray earlier this month. Given how poorly McCarthy has performed this summer, Minnesota fans need a strong performance from him to squash any worries.

At the same time, McCarthy might not be 100% because he's still dealing with an ankle injury that he picked up against the Ravens. The Vikings gave him a rest day during the final training camp practice, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, hoping it would be enough to allow him to play without any issues Friday night.

If McCarthy can't last long or misses the game entirely, Carson Wentz will likely take on most of the quarterback opportunities. That said, the exhibition finale is the perfect chance for Wentz to give O'Connell & Co. enough reason to reverse course and move forward with him as the QB2.

Carson Wentz's performance on Friday will be just as important as J.J. McCarthy's. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike McCarthy, Wentz has actually been accurate this preseason. The former NFL MVP finalist has gone 18-of-25 in the pocket (72.0%) for 173 passing yards, one touchdown and a 104.2 passer rating. For comparison, McCarthy has completed 52.9% of his throws (9-of-17) for 115 yards and a 74.4 passer rating, failing to throw a touchdown.

Pro Football Focus further backs up Wentz's case, as he currently owns offense (65.3), passing (64.4) and run (60.0) grades through the Vikings' first two preseason games. McCarthy, meanwhile, sits at grades of 45.4, 47.0 and 56.6, respectively. Of course, PFF grades aren't definitive by any stretch (for example, Murray isn't grading well either), but they do further illustrate why McCarthy might not be Minnesota's best QB2 option.

With Murray still having a lot to prove during the regular season despite winning the starting job, the Vikings need a reliable backup option waiting in case things go wrong. Wentz can prove that he's capable of being that guy with a statement performance against the Broncos on Friday, potentially giving the Vikings one final reason to turn the page on McCarthy.

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