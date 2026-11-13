Is Kirk Cousins Starting vs. the Packers in Week 10? Latest on Vikings QB's Return

As the Vikings prepare to face the Packers for the first time since the season opener, fans across Minnesota are wondering one thing: Will Kirk Cousins be ready to suit up for Sunday's NFC North collision?

Even though Cousins has been around the block, it doesn't change the fact that he'd likely need some time to adjust to his old team again. Although some familiar faces from his last stint remain, these aren't the same Vikings from three seasons ago, and no one would blame him for sitting out at least one game to reacclimate.

Fortunately, Cousins is seemingly build different.

On Friday afternoon, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed that Cousins will be starting against the Packers this weekend. It'll be his first time putting on the Purple and Gold since tearing his ACL, ironically, against Green Bay in Week 8 of the 2023 season.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell has announced that QB Kirk Cousins will start Sunday at Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/zSMqWo0pHQ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 13, 2026

All eyes on Kirk Cousins to improve Vikings' offense after being named Week 10 starter

As great as it's been to see Cousins around his teammates and coaches this week, the only thing that truly matters is what he'll do on the field this weekend.

After all, Minnesota might be 6-2, but little of that success stems from the passing game. Whether it was Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz under center, the Vikings' offensive performance hasn't looked like it belongs to a team that's four games above .500. They currently rank 27th in points per game, 31st in total yards per game and 30th in yards per play.

The Packers' defense isn't as elite as the Vikings', but they still rank 11th in points and yards allowed per game. In other words, the status quo likely wouldn't be good enough, and all eyes are on Cousins to see if he can bring the improvements Minnesota's attack desperately needs. In fact, here's how he ranks among other QBs this season when it comes to:

Category Kirk Cousins Ranking Completions 219 2nd Completion rate 64.1% 17th Passing yards 2,340 5th Yards per completion 7.4 12th Passing yards per game 260.0 8th Passing touchdowns 20 2nd PFF passing grade 75.5 15th

It'll be nice to see Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison with a quarterback who can take full advantage of their talents.

Vikings fans still remember the magic that the Cousins-Jefferson connection created during the 2022 season, which saw the star WR pace the NFL in catches (128), receiving yards (1,809) and first downs before being named the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Addison posted a 36-482-7 stat line in the eight games he played with Cousins in 2023, making it interesting to see if they can rekindle that flame.

With T.J. Hockenson officially ruled out for Sunday, Cousins will need to maximize the damage he can do with each of his healthy weapons to keep the Vikings afloat at the top of the NFC North. Doing so will not only stop Minnesota's skid but also give fans an idea of what to expect for the rest of the season.

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