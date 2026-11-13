Vikings Face Potential QB Conundrum If Kirk Cousins Doesn’t Play in Week 10

Kirk Cousins should be expected to start at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. However, there is a chance that the veteran passer won't be ready to suit up for the Week 10 contest.

Playing a game with a new team with less than a week to prepare is a huge challenge for any player, even someone with 15 seasons of experience. The problem is that if the recently acquired passer doesn't play, there aren't many good options. On Wednesday, Cousins even admitted that it was too "early" to say if he'd be ready to face the Packers (h/t Bring Me The Sports).

"I don't think I can give you a fair answer only because of how early in the week it is."



Kirk Cousins on if he's prepared to start for the Vikings on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RMgcBDYNww — Bring Me The Sports (@BMTNSports) November 11, 2026

Weighing the Vikings' QB Options if Kirk Cousins can't start vs. Packers

Any divisional game is a big game, but it feels even bigger when it is a border battle against the Packers. Deciding who should start at quarterback if it isn't Cousins is a tough choice, but head coach Kevin O'Connell would have to make it with confidence.

Option 1: Carson Wentz

If Vikings fans hadn't just seen Carson Wentz have a historically bad game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, he would have been the obvious choice. He finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 22.3 and a QBR of 2.3, completing only 32% of his passes, fumbling, and throwing two interceptions without scoring a touchdown.

Minnesota can not feel comfortable starting him again any time soon. Considering he is 33 years old and in his 11th NFL season, that might have been his final start as a pro before his retirement. He is also limited in practice on the injury report with an ankle injury, which makes the odds of him playing even worse.

Option 2: Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray missed the game against the Bills with a hamstring injury and is still not practicing for Minnesota on this week's injury report. If he is healthy enough to play, he becomes the best non-Cousins option on the Vikings' roster.

However, even when Murray is healthy, he hasn't been great for the Purple and Gold. Despite a 5-1 record as Minnesota's starter and a five-to-three touchdown-to-interception ratio, he has struggled to get the Vikings' offense going, averaging just 170.3 passing yards per game and an ESPN QBR of 45.7.

Option 3: Max Brosmer

Before last week, Max Brosmer wouldn't have been an option. However, when he entered the game against the Bills after Wentz was benched, he looked solid. He completed six of seven passes against Buffalo for 58 yards. That's only 25 fewer yards than Wentz passes while he threw over three times as many passes.

Still, Brosmer is the QB4 in Minnesota for a reason, and it will take more than one solid showing in garbage time of a game to earn a start in Week 10. Cousins should be the man for the job, and if he can't play, Murray should be the next man up, if he is healthy.

Verdict: If healthy, Kyler Murray should start vs. Bills if Kirk Cousins can't play

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