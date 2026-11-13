3 Bold Vikings Predictions Heading Into Week 10 Showdown Against Packers

It seems like yesterday that the Vikings were hosting the Packers in Week 1 to kick off the 2026 season. Now, the two teams will conclude their regular-season series with a chilly match at Lambeau Field. Vikings fans are still riding the excitement from a major adrenaline injection early this week as the team reacquired quarterback Kirk Cousins via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. What once looked like a potential beatdown in Green Bay now looks like a massive opportunity for the Vikings to end a two-game losing streak and sweep their biggest rival.

There’s still a lot up in the air, especially since head coach Kevin O’Connell hasn't technically named Cousins the starter yet. But let’s be real: Cousins is starting unless there's a major setback. So, let’s dive into some predictions for Sunday, assuming “Kirko Chainz” makes his triumphant return.

1. Justin Jefferson returns to form (for real this time)

Frick it, Justin Jefferson is down there somewhere. There is perhaps no larger beneficiary of the Cousins’ reunion tour than Jefferson. The seventh-year wide receiver is on pace to have the worst year of his career after poor QB play wrecked his 2025 campaign. Needless to say, it’s time for Jefferson to reclaim his spot on the wide receiver throne.

Jefferson’s 98.9 receiving yards per game with Cousins far surpasses his 65 ypg average through six full games this season. Cousins’ mission on Sunday is simple: feed Jefferson. I’m predicting Jefferson will have a vintage performance with over 150 receiving yards and at least one touchdown.

#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says he saw Justin Jefferson today, and is excited to play with him again:



“You don’t go chasing things, but you understand the player he is, and you go where your reads take you. You know he tends to make it right when you throw in his direction.” pic.twitter.com/zOoSnvilDO — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) November 11, 2026

2. Vikings defense holds the Packers to less than 20 points

Green Bay’s 24 points per game ranks 12th-highest in the league through nine weeks, while Brian Flores and the Vikings defense are allowing a league-low 14.5 points per game to opposing offenses. Minnesota has held two of the league's best offenses, Detroit and Buffalo, to 19 and 23 points, respectively. This feat is even more impressive given the complete lack of help on the offensive side of the ball.

“This roster has earned the right to explore the potential to maximize where we can take this thing.”



-Vikings GM Nolan Teasley on the decision to trade for Kirk Cousins pic.twitter.com/TkkJVs0fsp — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 11, 2026

3. Minnesota gets back in the win column

This one is pretty straightforward: I have the Vikings righting the ship against a talented Packers team and ending their slide down the NFC North standings. While many had assumed star pass rusher Micah Parsons would be back by now, the Vikings have the distinct advantage of avoiding him in both regular-season matchups.

Two of these teams will miss the playoffs pic.twitter.com/7VewNM4oiT — ProGridSports (@ProGridSports) November 11, 2026

With a reenergized offense, a motivated Cousins returning to the scene of a career-altering injury, and O’Connell in “prove it” mode, I think we finally see a well-rounded 2026 Vikings squad in action.

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