Kyler Murray's History Against Each Team on the Vikings' 2026 Schedule
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If wins are a quarterback stat, then Kyler Murray is the prime example of it being unfair.
Murray is 38-48-1 in his career as a starting quarterback. The alarm bells should go off as soon as you realize that Murray has completed 67.1% of his passes while producing twice as many touchdowns as turnovers (153 touchdowns, 72 turnovers).
With a better supporting cast in Minnesota, his numbers should produce more wins. That's just a fact, and it's precisely why the Vikings signed him to allegedly compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job.
Murray has faced every team on the Vikings' 2026 schedule at least once in his career, going 18-22-1 in 43 games. And he's beaten all of them except Green Bay, Indianapolis, and Tampa Bay. Check out our breakdown to see which teams on Minnesota's schedule Murray has been the best and worst against.
1. Kyler Murray vs. Miami
- Games: 2 (1-1)
- CMP%: 75.8 (47 of 62)
- Pass yards: 590
- TD: 5
- INT: 0
Murray's Cardinals lost to Miami in 2020 despite throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and adding 106 rushing yards and a touchdown. He surpassed 300 passing yards in a win at Miami in 2024.
2. Kyler Murray vs. NY Jets
- Games: 2 (2-0)
- CMP%: 80.3 (49 of 61)
- Pass yards: 646
- TD: 2
- INT: 1
Regardless of how bad an opponent is, completing 80% of your passes while throwing for nearly 650 yards in two games is impressive. He only has two touchdown passes against the Jets, but he also has three rushing scores. In 2024, Murray was nearly perfect, completing 22-of-24 passes.
3. Kyler Murray vs. San Francisco
- Games: 9 (4-5)
- CMP%: 66.9 (212 of 317)
- Pass yards: 1,914
- TD: 13
- INT: 5
When you add Murray's 459 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the 'Niners, and then pro-rate his stats for a 17-game season, it comes out to 3,615 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions, along with 867 rushing yards, and six touchdowns. He's also won three of his last five games against the 49ers.
4. Kyler Murray vs. Chicago
- Games: 3 (2-1)
- CMP%: 65.8 (45 of 73)
- Pass yards: 507
- TD: 4
- INT: 0
Murray beat the Bears at Soldier Field in his first career start against them in 2021. He lost at Soldier Field in 2023 and then beat them at home in 2024.
5. Kyler Murray vs. New Orleans
- Games: 3 (2-1)
- CMP%: 65.9 (60 of 91)
- Pass yards: 587
- TD: 3
- INT: 0
He lost at the Superdome as a rookie, but beat the Saints in 2022 and 2025.
6. Kyler Murray vs. Buffalo
- Games: 2 (1-1)
- CMP%: 68.3 (43 of 63)
- Pass yards: 407
- TD: 2
- INT: 1
He outplayed Josh Allen in 2020, bringing the Cardinals back from a 24-9 second-half deficit to win 32-30. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in that game. Murray then lost at Buffalo in a close game in the 2024 season opener.
7. Kyler Murray vs. Carolina
- Games: 5 (2-3)
- CMP%: 69.9 (114 of 163)
- Pass yards: 935
- TD: 9
- INT: 5
He's averaged 53 rushing yards per game in his career against the Panthers, which reveals what he can do when the passing game isn't clicking. Carolina has held him to 220 or fewer passing yards in all five matchups, the last of which went to Murray in a 27-22 win last season.
8. Kyler Murray vs. Tampa Bay
- Games: 1 (0-1)
- CMP%: 61.4 (27 of 44)
- Pass yards: 324
- TD: 3
- INT: 1
He hasn't played the Bucs since his rookie season in 2019.
9. Kyler Murray vs. Atlanta
- Games: 2 (2-0)
- CMP%: 66.7 (46 of 69)
- Pass yards: 589
- TD: 3
- INT: 1
Murray lit the Falcons up as a rookie with three touchdown passes, but in his most recent game, in November 2023, he threw an interception, but also ran for a score in a home victory.
10. Kyler Murray vs. Washington
- Games: 2 (1-1)
- CMP%: 70.0 (42 of 60)
- Pass yards: 428
- TD: 2
- INT: 1
He had three total touchdowns (two rushing) in a win over the Commanders in 2020, but got thumped 42-14 by Washington in 2024. Even in the loss, Murray posted a 104.7 passer rating.
11. Kyler Murray vs. Indianapolis
- Games: 1 (0-1)
- CMP%: 62.8 (27 of 43)
- Pass yards: 245
- TD: 1
- INT: 0
A 22-16 home loss on Christmas Day 2021. Murray also scrambled four times for 74 yards.
12. Kyler Murray vs. Green Bay
- Games: 2 (0-2)
- CMP%: 67.7 (44 of 65)
- Pass yards: 488
- TD: 1
- INT: 2
Murray lost to the Packers 34-13 in 2021 at Lambeau Field, and then lost at home in 2024, 24-21.
13. Kyler Murray vs. Detroit
- Games: 4 (0-3-1)
- CMP%: 58.5 (96 of 164)
- Pass yards: 1,042
- TD: 6
- INT: 6
Murray actually made his NFL debut in 2019 against Detroit, and he guided the Cardinals back from a 24-6 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes before the game ended in a tie, 27-27. Since then, he lost to Detroit in 2020, 2021, and 2024.
14. Kyler Murray vs. New England
- Games: 3 (1-2)
- CMP%: 72.3 (47 of 65)
- Pass yards: 403
- TD: 0
- INT: 1
Murray lost to Cam Newton and the Patriots in 2020, tore his ACL against them in 2022, and defeated them 30-17 in 2024.
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Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm