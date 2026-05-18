Kyler Murray's History Against Each Team on the Vikings' 2026 Schedule

If wins are a quarterback stat, then Kyler Murray is the prime example of it being unfair.

Murray is 38-48-1 in his career as a starting quarterback. The alarm bells should go off as soon as you realize that Murray has completed 67.1% of his passes while producing twice as many touchdowns as turnovers (153 touchdowns, 72 turnovers).

With a better supporting cast in Minnesota, his numbers should produce more wins. That's just a fact, and it's precisely why the Vikings signed him to allegedly compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job.

Murray has faced every team on the Vikings' 2026 schedule at least once in his career, going 18-22-1 in 43 games. And he's beaten all of them except Green Bay, Indianapolis, and Tampa Bay. Check out our breakdown to see which teams on Minnesota's schedule Murray has been the best and worst against.

1. Kyler Murray vs. Miami

Games: 2 (1-1)

CMP%: 75.8 (47 of 62)

Pass yards: 590

TD: 5

INT: 0

Murray's Cardinals lost to Miami in 2020 despite throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and adding 106 rushing yards and a touchdown. He surpassed 300 passing yards in a win at Miami in 2024.

2. Kyler Murray vs. NY Jets

Games: 2 (2-0)

CMP%: 80.3 (49 of 61)

Pass yards: 646

TD: 2

INT: 1

Regardless of how bad an opponent is, completing 80% of your passes while throwing for nearly 650 yards in two games is impressive. He only has two touchdown passes against the Jets, but he also has three rushing scores. In 2024, Murray was nearly perfect, completing 22-of-24 passes.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scores a touchdown ahead of New York Jets linebacker Sam Eguavoen (52) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 10, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Kyler Murray vs. San Francisco

Games: 9 (4-5)

CMP%: 66.9 (212 of 317)

Pass yards: 1,914

TD: 13

INT: 5

When you add Murray's 459 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the 'Niners, and then pro-rate his stats for a 17-game season, it comes out to 3,615 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions, along with 867 rushing yards, and six touchdowns. He's also won three of his last five games against the 49ers.

4. Kyler Murray vs. Chicago

Games: 3 (2-1)

CMP%: 65.8 (45 of 73)

Pass yards: 507

TD: 4

INT: 0

Murray beat the Bears at Soldier Field in his first career start against them in 2021. He lost at Soldier Field in 2023 and then beat them at home in 2024.

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-Imagn Images | Quinn Harris-Imagn Images

5. Kyler Murray vs. New Orleans

Games: 3 (2-1)

CMP%: 65.9 (60 of 91)

Pass yards: 587

TD: 3

INT: 0

He lost at the Superdome as a rookie, but beat the Saints in 2022 and 2025.

6. Kyler Murray vs. Buffalo

Games: 2 (1-1)

CMP%: 68.3 (43 of 63)

Pass yards: 407

TD: 2

INT: 1

He outplayed Josh Allen in 2020, bringing the Cardinals back from a 24-9 second-half deficit to win 32-30. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in that game. Murray then lost at Buffalo in a close game in the 2024 season opener.

7. Kyler Murray vs. Carolina

Games: 5 (2-3)

CMP%: 69.9 (114 of 163)

Pass yards: 935

TD: 9

INT: 5

He's averaged 53 rushing yards per game in his career against the Panthers, which reveals what he can do when the passing game isn't clicking. Carolina has held him to 220 or fewer passing yards in all five matchups, the last of which went to Murray in a 27-22 win last season.

8. Kyler Murray vs. Tampa Bay

Games: 1 (0-1)

CMP%: 61.4 (27 of 44)

Pass yards: 324

TD: 3

INT: 1

He hasn't played the Bucs since his rookie season in 2019.

9. Kyler Murray vs. Atlanta

Games: 2 (2-0)

CMP%: 66.7 (46 of 69)

Pass yards: 589

TD: 3

INT: 1

Murray lit the Falcons up as a rookie with three touchdown passes, but in his most recent game, in November 2023, he threw an interception, but also ran for a score in a home victory.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

10. Kyler Murray vs. Washington

Games: 2 (1-1)

CMP%: 70.0 (42 of 60)

Pass yards: 428

TD: 2

INT: 1

He had three total touchdowns (two rushing) in a win over the Commanders in 2020, but got thumped 42-14 by Washington in 2024. Even in the loss, Murray posted a 104.7 passer rating.

11. Kyler Murray vs. Indianapolis

Games: 1 (0-1)

CMP%: 62.8 (27 of 43)

Pass yards: 245

TD: 1

INT: 0

A 22-16 home loss on Christmas Day 2021. Murray also scrambled four times for 74 yards.

12. Kyler Murray vs. Green Bay

Games: 2 (0-2)

CMP%: 67.7 (44 of 65)

Pass yards: 488

TD: 1

INT: 2

Murray lost to the Packers 34-13 in 2021 at Lambeau Field, and then lost at home in 2024, 24-21.

13. Kyler Murray vs. Detroit

Games: 4 (0-3-1)

CMP%: 58.5 (96 of 164)

Pass yards: 1,042

TD: 6

INT: 6

Murray actually made his NFL debut in 2019 against Detroit, and he guided the Cardinals back from a 24-6 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes before the game ended in a tie, 27-27. Since then, he lost to Detroit in 2020, 2021, and 2024.

14. Kyler Murray vs. New England

Games: 3 (1-2)

CMP%: 72.3 (47 of 65)

Pass yards: 403

TD: 0

INT: 1

Murray lost to Cam Newton and the Patriots in 2020, tore his ACL against them in 2022, and defeated them 30-17 in 2024.