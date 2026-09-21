How Have the Buccaneers Fared Against Vikings QB Kyler Murray?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have had to prepare for multiple quarterbacks without knowing who would start for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, but now, they officially have their answer.

The Vikings' starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, suffered a concussion in Week 1 that put him out of the game against the Green Bay Packers. Carson Wentz deputized for him, and Wentz went on to win that game. Murray was out in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, and the Vikings won that game, too, winning 9-3.

Now, Murray is set to make his return. Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed on Monday that Murray has cleared concussion protocol this week and will start against the Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium next Sunday for Week 3.

Vikings QB Kyler Murray has cleared concussion protocol and will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Bucs, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. pic.twitter.com/ySVC0V5M9W — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2026

The good news is that the Buccaneers can now fully prepare for Murray. But how has Tampa Bay faired against him so far over his career? Here's what the numbers look like.

Buccaneers Have Only Played Kyler Murray Once

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs have only played Murray one time during his NFL career so far. It's still worth noting, though, because current head coach Todd Bowles was still calling plays whenever the Bucs played him.

Murray was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 with the first overall pick, and he played the Buccaneers that year. He threw 324 yards and 3 TDs with a 61% completion percentage, but he and the Cardinals came up short 30-27. He was injured when the two teams played in 2022 and he did not play last year when the Bucs defeated the Cardinals in 2025.

Murray will once again see his former teammate at Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield, whom he sat behind in college. Murray and Mayfield have faced off three times over the course of their careers, with Murray winning all three matchups.

The Buccaneers and the Vikings will play in Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sept. 27. The Vikings are hoping to move to 3-0, and the Bucs are hoping to avoid what could be a disastrous 0-3 start.

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