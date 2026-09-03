5 Vikings With the Most Riding on the Line in 2026 (Including T.J. Hockenson)

The 2026 NFL regular season is almost upon us. It's time to grab your jerseys and hats out of the closet, stock up on your preferred beverages, and find your favorite spot on the couch. But while fans enjoy having the Vikings back on their TV screens, some players in purple will be fighting for their futures with the franchise.

A new quarterback, a fan-favorite defender and others will be watched closely by new general manager Nolan Teasley and his staff as they decide what comes next for these players and the franchise.

Here are five players with the most on the line for their long-term futures with the Vikings in 2026.

1. Kyler Murray, QB

To say Kyler Murray is entering a career-defining year may be an understatement. Minnesota is only paying him $1.3 million on a one-year veteran minimum deal, while Arizona pays out the remaining $36.8 million from his previous contract.

But importantly for Murray, his new contract includes a clause that prevents the team from franchise-tagging him if he plays well. Simply put, the former number one pick has the chance to make a lot of money next offseason, either from Minnesota or someone else.

With his unique talents and the weapons around him, there’s no better situation for him to thrive. But if he struggles, he could very easily find himself joining the annual pool of veteran quarterbacks desperately searching for a chance to be a starter.

2. Aaron Jones Sr., RB

The 31-year-old running back seemed set to be released by the Vikings this past March before he and the team changed course and agreed to a one-year restructure instead.

Last year, Aaron Jones Sr. had his lowest yardage totals for both rushing and receiving since his rookie season in 2017, leading many to think his best days were behind him. Health was also a factor, as he missed five games through 2025.

The Vikings need Aaron Jones Sr. to be a lot healthier than he was throughout the 2025 season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones showed up to camp looking slimmer and faster than before, showcasing impressive bursts around the edge on multiple plays. He’ll have his chance to do the same in game action with assistant head coach Frank Smith’s new running scheme.

A productive year could prove Jones still has gas in the tank beyond 2026, while another decline in production or more health concerns could signal the final chapter of a great career.

3. Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB

The fan-favorite outside linebacker is entering the last year of his current deal with the Vikings after former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah worked to extend him in April 2025. Now, “Gink” enters the year surrounded by long-term uncertainty, especially after the 2026 draft.

The team selected LB Jake Golday out of Cincinnati in the second round, leading many to believe then-interim GM Rob Brzezinski was looking for Van Ginkel’s eventual heir. The team initially downplayed the idea, placing Golday with the middle linebacker group, but he started taking occasional first-team reps in AVG’s role almost immediately in camp.

The coaching staff and GM Teasley may have an understandable desire to get younger at the position, but expecting anyone to replicate Van Ginkel's football IQ and versatility may be a tough ask. If he continues to show his unique ability in 2026, the team would be wise to extend him.

4. Jordan Addison, WR

Jordan Addison is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal after the Vikings decided to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason. The 24-year-old WR2 will be looking for a lucrative extension, but three major things will determine if that happens in Minnesota: his production, his off-field behavior, and the WR market itself.

Jordan Addison's future with the Vikings is currently up in the air. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Addison has proven to be one of the better WR2s in the NFL, even if his stats don’t always tell that story. Anyone who’s watched him since his rookie season can attest that he is capable of explosive plays anytime the ball is tossed his way. If he’s able to have a comeback season after a dip in production led by poor QB play, he’ll have a case to fight for big money.

Addison’s off-field ventures have been the biggest knock on him through his career so far, as he has experienced some form of legal trouble or suspension in each of his four NFL offseasons. Luckily, the state of Florida dropped the latest potential case against him after issues at a casino this past January.

If he continues to run into trouble, he’ll be handing the Vikings a reason to move off of him while taking away any shot at a lucrative contract elsewhere.

5. T.J. Hockenson, TE

T.J. Hockenson is one of the most divisive players to discuss amongst Vikings fans.

Many fell in love with his skill set and abilities after the team acquired him from the Lions via trade in the 2022 season. But after a devastating knee injury against his former team in 2023, he simply has not been the same, and now he enters the final year of his current deal.

Hockenson has not played a full season since 2022, missing two in 2025. He was also a victim of the messy QB situation, posting his lowest receiving yard total since his rookie season in 2019.

The good news? His new QB seems to like Hockenson as a target, as Murray and “Hock” connected multiple times in camp, especially in the red zone. If that connection carries over to the season, the 29-year-old TE could be in for a resurgence. If not, this could be his last year in Purple and Gold.

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