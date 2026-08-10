Levi Drake Rodriguez Is Quickly Forcing Vikings' Hand at Training Camp

This offseason saw the Minnesota Vikings overhaul to their defensive line. The team cut ties with a couple of expensive veterans who didn't meet expectations in 2025 and drafted a pair of defensive linemen in the early rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Although the Vikings seem to have big plans for first-round pick Caleb Banks and third-round pick Domonique Orange, there are some returning players who could push them for a role in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit.

Last season, there were a few defensive linemen who made contributions that they'll hope to build on in 2026. Jalen Redmond looked solid, Levi Drake Rodriguez made some great plays, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins flashed when given opportunities.

Levi Drake Rodriguez making a strong case for playing time despite Vikings' d-line changes

Training camp is in full swing for the Minnesota Vikings, and some players are already impressing the coaching staff. One player who continues to make a good impression is defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez.

A seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2024, Rodriguez is a six-foot-two, 307-pound nose tackle who is looking to build on a solid second year that saw him win NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 9 against the Detroit Lions for a performance headlined by a blocked field goal attempt.

At the moment, it appears that Orange and Drake Rodriguez will split time in the middle of the purple and gold defensive line. Orange has looked good in training camp, but Rodriguez is showing that he's not ready to head to the bench any time soon.

Rodriguez made a huge jump last season by going from six defensive snaps as a rookie to 461. Not only that, but the Vikings got him on the field more on special teams as well, going from 11 snaps in his first year to 85 last season.

The Minnesota Vikings' focus on youth and potential on defense should only help the unit as a whole. If Domonique Orange and Levi Drake Rodriguez can combine to hold down the middle in the trenches during the 2026 NFL season, the team could have an even stronger defense than last season. And if their offense can show improvement from last year, Kevin O'Connell's team might be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC North.

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