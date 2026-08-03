Early Training Camp Signs Should Have Vikings Excited About Rookie Duo's Outlook

Monday marks the first padded practice at Vikings' training camp as they move out of the acclimation period that began last week. This is where the fun begins, especially for defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his unit. Flores has several new pieces for his unit entering the 2026 season, and many were on display early in camp.

But two names should be front and center for Vikings fans: Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange.

The Vikings selected Banks with the 18th overall pick in April’s draft, before doubling down on the defensive front with Orange (aka “Big Citrus") at pick 82. Many saw the move as a smart hedge by the team amid uncertainty surrounding Banks’ injured foot.

Turns out, both were ready to rock as camp kicked off. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media before Saturday’s practice and made it clear that two big men are already attached at the hip.

Great to see the offseason work that @Cbanks22_ put in coming to life pic.twitter.com/SXLoAjt4au — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 1, 2026

“It’s been really cool seeing (Banks) and Big Citrus and the connection those guys have. If you see one, you probably see the other, which is exactly what you’re looking for when you bring in two young guys like that.” Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell

The pairing was on full display early as they took first-team reps together in front of fans at Saturday’s practice, showing the faith Flores sees in their joint potential.

The young duo has their work cut out, with Levi Drake Rodriguez, Jalen Redmond, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins also getting snaps along the line, but their early work should excite the fanbase. While the defensive line has been a point of inconsistency for years, the team’s investment and depth at the position are cause for renewed confidence.

Caleb Banks, Domonique Orange showing early flashes of past Vikings duo

Banks and Orange have a unique opportunity to join a long list of franchise greats along the defensive line. One duo, however, immediately comes to mind: Pat and Kevin Williams.

Kevin and Pat Williams were key pieces of the Vikings' defense from 2005 to 2010. Will Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange have a similar impact? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The “Williams Wall”, as fans called it, was an absolute force from 2005 through 2010. Kevin was even named a modern-era finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026. The two ate up space, suffocated opposing offenses, and allowed pass rushers like Jared Allen to have career years.

Flores certainly hopes Banks and Orange can create similar opportunities for his vaunted pass rush.

The Vikings have finished top five in total team sacks over the last two seasons, and impact performances from Banks and Orange should only help to move them further up the list. Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner and others will benefit immensely from the gaps Flores hopes his revamped line can create.

While training camp will give us indications of how things may progress, preseason games will provide our clearest indication of what we may see from Banks and Orange early in 2026. The team travels to face the Giants for their first of three preseason games on Aug. 15, and my eyes will be fixed intently on the combinations Flores assembles along the defensive line.