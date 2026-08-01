Why I'm Buying the Early Vikings Hype Around Caleb Banks

When the Minnesota Vikings used their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on defensive lineman Caleb Banks, many fans and experts who follow the team were skeptical of the selection quality for one major reason.

The doubt in Banks wasn't due to his ability on the field; it was due to a foot injury that the Vikings investigated and did not see as an issue. Minnesota chose the Florida defensive lineman with the No. 18 overall pick despite that issue, showing how much they like and believe in his talent.

Drafting a player with an injury is a scary situation at times. Some players are never the same after a lower leg injury, and fans of the purple and gold know that terrifying fact a little too well from experience.

There are some great reasons to be excited about Vikings rookie defensive lineman Caleb Banks

Memories of the Minnesota Vikings using the No. 23 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft might have fans nervous about the current situation involving Caleb Banks. Floyd was one of the top prospects in the draft, but nerve damage to his knee following surgery forced him out of the league.

This is a much different situation than Banks'. Banks is already a participant in practices and is working with the Vikings' first-team defense. When talking about a six-foot-six, 327-pound defensive lineman, any injury can be scary and runs the risk of lingering.

However, fans of the purple and gold can breathe a little easier after seeing that the team's first-round rookie was given a clean bill of health at training camp. The Athletic's Alec Lewis shared a video on X of Banks being 'very active" in team drills.

Seeing the great tape from when Caleb Banks played at Florida and then the video of the big man at training camp should help to erase any worries about how the injury could impact his play during the 2026 NFL season.

Minnesota not only invested a first-round draft pick in Banks, but it also cleared out expensive veterans on the defensive line, which showcases some optimism he can be a productive defender when plugged into Brian Flores' scheme.

While there is still a lot of time between now and the kickoff of the 2026 season, Banks is already off to an encouraging start. Looking at the opportunity in front of him, there's plenty of reason to be excited about what he's flashing in camp and how it could transform the Vikings' season.