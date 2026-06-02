New Report Suggests J.J. McCarthy Wants Out of Minnesota, Questions His Maturity

There have been hundreds of general managers in the history of the NFL, so we'll never know which one recently talked about J.J. McCarthy with NFL reporter Jason La Canfora.

La Canfora, the former NFL Network and CBS Sports insider who now writes for SportsBoom, cited an anonymous GM who believes McCarthy would like to be traded by the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think he wants out of there," the GM allegedly told La Canfora. "I think he's wanted out of there since they signed (Kyler) Murray. Those personalities are not going to be a good fit."

La Canfora also claims league executives "cautioned" that the "dynamic" between Murray and McCarthy "would be fraught with peril." Why? As La Canfora put it, McCarthy is "accustomed to getting all the real reps and attention" from head coach Kevin O'Connell.

That sounds a bit immature on McCarthy's part, doesn't it?

According to La Canfora's sources, maturity is part of the problem. He wrote: "McCarthy flamed out in esteemed head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense last year and also had some issues with his maturity and [demeanor] behind the scenes, according to league sources."

If you're keeping track, La Canfora and his sources claim:

McCarthy wants to be traded McCarthy will essentially be jealous of the attention Murray gets The Vikings have had issues with McCarthy's maturity behind the scenes

Sheesh. That's a rough report for McCarthy, who has been in the national media doghouse since providing an honest answer about his relationship with Murray last week.

"It's just like two guys in a classroom," McCarthy said last week during Vikings OTAs. "He sits on one side. I sit on the other side. And it's the coaches' responsibility to teach us and coach us. ... Awkwardness? It's just like the same feeling when you're in high school and there's another person on the other side of the room. That's just kind of how it is. I wouldn't say there's any awkwardness."

Murray and McCarthy are allegedly competing for the starting job, but logic screams otherwise. True skeptics wonder whether McCarthy is even the backup quarterback at this point. Carson Wentz could be the No. 2 QB by the time the regular season arrives, so McCarthy's place in the pecking order hasn't been clearly defined by Minnesota.

Perhaps McCarthy does want out. If so, the Vikings can't be in a rush to acquiesce to his desire because they need options in case Murray isn't back next season. Murray could play at an MVP level and leave as a free agent, or he could be a bust, forcing the Vikings to consider other options.

Wentz isn't a long-term option, so if Murray doesn't return in 2027, the Vikings will again be hunting for a franchise quarterback. McCarthy, if the's still on the team, could be an option along with targeting a prospect in the loaded 2027 NFL Draft or hoping someone like Mac Jones is available in free agency.