10 prospects for Minnesota Vikings fans to know in the 2026 NFL Draft

The time has unfortunately arrived much earlier than anticipated. With the Vikings' embarrassing loss to the Packers on Sunday essentially eliminating them from playoff contention, it's already time to start thinking about next year's draft.

If the season ended today, the Vikings would have the No. 12 overall pick, but the losses will continue to come if they keep getting this kind of QB play. They face the 8-3 Seahawks on the road this week and still have another game against both the 7-win Packers and Lions on the schedule, as well as facing an improved-looking Cowboys team.

There's a lot to be determined over the final six weeks of the season that will impact Minnesota's approach next April, but it's no longer too early for Vikings fans to begin familiarizing themselves with some of top collegiate prospects expected to enter the 2026 draft. Allow us to help with that.

These are 10 names who could be early-to-mid first-round picks that fans should know and can follow over the remainder of this college football season, while the Vikings limp to the finish line.

Quarterbacks

Yes, we have to start here. That's how rough it's been for J.J. McCarthy. There are still six games left (maybe fewer if he can't clear the concussion protocol this week) for him to show some improvement and avoid the worst-case scenario, but that scenario — that he simply doesn't have it and isn't a realistic option to be the starter in 2026 — is now in play.

If that's the case, the Vikings could consider doing what the Cardinals did in 2019, when they drafted Kyler Murray a year after drafting Josh Rosen 10th overall. Granted, Arizona did that with the No. 1 overall pick, which the Vikings aren't going to have. Still, there's at least a world where Minnesota simply admits McCarthy isn't the guy and takes another swing for the fences on a first-round QB.

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, Mendoza has had an incredible season for the undefeated Hoosiers. The Cal transfer leads the nation with 30 touchdown passes and has thrown only five interceptions. He's averaged 9.5 yards per attempt and also has five rushing scores. He may not have No. 1 overall pick-level physical traits, but he's 6'5" and has plenty of arm talent. He's also extremely smart.

Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore is having an outstanding season in his own right. He's thrown 23 passes with just six interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes. Moore is very smooth with his mechanics and decision-making and is capable of making jaw-dropping throws to every level of the field. He could potentially return to Oregon for another year, but it's tough to pass up the opportunity to be a top-ten pick.

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Simpson, who spent three years as a backup for the Crimson Tide before getting the opportunity to start this season, has come out of nowhere to establish himself as a potential mid-first-rounder. He's completed 67 percent of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and four picks. He doesn't possess remarkable physical tools, but he's proven to be a great processor and an accurate passer. It's a lazy comparison because they both went to Alabama, but there are some similarities with Mac Jones, who went 15th overall in 2021.

Non-quarterbacks

If McCarthy can at least show some sort of progress, the Vikings might be content to enter next season with a quarterback room featuring McCarthy and a veteran who can provide real offseason competition (someone like Jones, perhaps). That would allow them to focus on finding an impact player at a different position with their first-round pick.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Love has been the best running back in college football this season and is making a real Heisman case for himself. Through 11 games, he's racked up 1,580 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry and 10.5 yards per catch. He's remarkably explosive and might be in the Bijan Robinson, Jahymr Gibbs, Ashton Jeanty tier as a running back prospect. The Vikings have a solid backfield duo in Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, but Jones turns 31 soon and it would be fun to see what Kevin O'Connell could do with a true star at the RB position. Love might be that.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs will probably only be an option for the Vikings if they really keep stacking up losses down the stretch of this season. He's likely going to be a top-ten pick and might go in the top five. After a strong true freshman campaign at Alabama, he's emerged as a superstar for the Buckeyes over the past couple years. Downs is a versatile, explosive playmaker who has 16 career tackles for loss and 6 interceptions. The Vikings have gotten disappointing play this season from their safety trio of Harrison Smith (who is approaching retirement), Josh Metellus, and Theo Jackson.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane, a transfer from Virginia Tech, is the early favorite to be the top cornerback drafted in April. He had four interceptions last year at VT and has two of them this year for LSU, as well as 10 total passes defended. He's a smooth athlete at the cornerback position who can play press man coverage and make plays on the ball. The Vikings have both Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers under contract beyond this season, but there's no reason that should prevent them from potentially landing a star corner in the draft.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The other player currently in the CB1 mix is McCoy, who hasn't played this season after tearing his ACL in January. Last season, after transferring from Oregon State, he had four interceptions and burst onto the scene for Tennessee. NFL teams will have to weigh his talent and upside against the fact that he's coming off of a significant injury.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Woods' TFL production is down slightly from last season, but he's remained a beast of a defensive tackle who causes significant disruption against both the run and the pass. The Vikings spent a bunch of money this offseason on veteran DTs Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, and the results have mostly been disappointing. Jalen Redmond, who they found in the UFL a couple years ago, has been their best interior player. Minnesota could theoretically move on from one of the vets this upcoming offseason. And with the draft largely being about taking the best player available, Woods can't be ruled out.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

T.J. Hockenson has two more expensive years left on his contract, but he's been a major disappointment this season with just 38 catches for 299 yards in 11 games (and yes, QB play is a factor in those numbers). With the Vikings facing a salary cap crunch this offseason, it's possible they could look to get out of Hockenson's deal and eat the dead cap penalty. Sadiq is an incredible tight end prospect who could be a very fun fit in O'Connell's offense. He has eight touchdown receptions so far this season and is also a very capable blocker with an NFL-ready frame.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Vikings probably aren't taking another wide receiver in the first round, but it's at least worth mentioning as a longshot possibility, because why not? Jordan Addison's future isn't totally certain. He has two years left on his rookie deal after this one if you include the fifth-year option, but it's not a guarantee that the Vikings sign him to a long-term extension. Jalen Nailor, the Vikings' WR3, is a pending free agent, and it's hard to know if 2025 third-rounder Tai Felton is capable of being the successor in that role.

Tate is an outstanding route-runner who is next up in the line of Ohio State wide receivers to be taken in the first round and make an immediate impact in the NFL. Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and USC's Makai Lemon are two other receivers who could be taken in the top half of the first round.

