10 Senior Bowl Standouts Who Could Be Minnesota Vikings Draft Targets

The 2026 Senior Bowl wrapped up on Saturday with the annual showcase game, which followed three days of practice in Mobile, AL. The Vikings had plenty of scouts, coaches, and executives in attendance last week (including since-fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah) at one of the premier events on the pre-draft calendar.

Attention now turns toward the NFL scouting combine, which begins in Indianapolis in three weeks. But before we get there, let's take a look at 10 standouts from Senior Bowl week who could make sense as Vikings draft targets in late April.

Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

The Vikings will mostly likely be in the market for a new center after moving on from Ryan Kelly, who suffered three concussions last year and has minimal guaranteed money left on his contract. They'll have options in free agency, but it could also be a position they choose to address in the draft. One such target could be Slaughter, who was a three-year starter for the Gators and had a strong week in Mobile.

Florida's Jake Slaughter consistently showed an ability to anchor down in 1-on-1s. Displays a good anchor and strong hands here.



Slaughter allowed 4 pressures all of last season for the Gators. pic.twitter.com/1EOWpY7C0H — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) January 28, 2026

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter was one of the top-performing defensive tackles at the Senior Bowl. The 6'4", 320-pound nose tackle was a key part of the Red Raiders' elite defense this past season after transferring from UCF. In his last three college seasons, he recorded 31 tackles for loss and 74 QB pressures. In a new mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller, Hunter was the pick for the Vikings at No. 49 overall in the second round. He might end up being taken in the first round.

Holy smokes Lee Hunter!!! pic.twitter.com/xhln2W4na4 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 27, 2026

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Another DT standout in Mobile who could be a first-round pick in a few months is Banks, who is a truly massive human at 6'6", 335. He only played in three games this season due to injury, but he had a big 2024 with 4.5 sacks and a couple forced fumbles. The Vikings could use another big body in the middle of their defensive line, especially if they part ways (as expected) with either Jonathan Allen or Javon Hargrave for cap reasons. Banks could be on their radar at pick No. 18.

The day that was for Caleb Banks. 📈



A reminder this kid is 330+ pounds… pic.twitter.com/uRnQH5PI22 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 28, 2026

Jadyn Ott, RB, Oklahoma

Ott ran for 42 yards and a touchdown in the American Team's 17-9 win over the National Team on Saturday. During the week of practices, he moved well and also looked good in pass protection drills. Ott had a strange college career; he hardly played last season at Oklahoma and wasn't great in 2024 at Cal after ripping off nearly 1,500 total yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore in 2023. He's one of many running backs the Vikings could consider in this draft.

Jaydn Ott is running well today. Does well to evade the defender before the LOS pic.twitter.com/ydRS05Jt8S — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 31, 2026

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Nussmeier was named MVP of Saturday's game and helped himself more than any other quarterback in Mobile. He's got some size and durability concerns, but he also showed off quite a bit of arm talent last week and during his strong 2024 season. The Vikings probably aren't going to draft a QB this year, but Nussmeier is worth a mention because nothing should be fully off the table. He'll likely be taken at some points in rounds 2-4.

Nice slide and rip here by Nussmeier. pic.twitter.com/MoT0gvYraO — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 29, 2026

Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

The best wide receiver in Mobile, by all accounts, was Notre Dame's Malachi Fields. But the Vikings seem unlikely to use one of their top two picks on a receiver, so he may not be a realistic option for them. An intriguing player they could target in the third round or later would be Coleman, who looks like a solid complementary piece as a 5'10" slot receiver.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has looked completely unguardable during Senior Bowl practice pic.twitter.com/u67qpnlq0t — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 30, 2026

Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

It seemingly wasn't a great week for the tight ends at the Senior Bowl. One name worth keeping in mind, especially if the Vikings part ways with T.J. Hockenson this offseason, is Koziol, who measured in at nearly 6'7". The Ball State transfer posted a 74-727-6 receiving line last year for the Cougars. His height and leaping ability gives him quite the catch radius.

WHEWWWWW BUDDY



Houston TE Tanner Koziol climbing the damn ladder in the red zone pic.twitter.com/z8PvU222Bk — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 29, 2026

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez was one of best players in the country in 2025, finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. He showed why during Senior Bowl practices by flying around the field and creating multiple turnovers. Takeaways are what he does; Rodriguez had seven forced fumbles and four picks last season. If the Vikings for some reason are unable to retain Eric Wilson in free agency, Rodriguez would be a fun addition in the middle rounds.

Jacob Rodriguez's coverage ability has been impressive pic.twitter.com/KpdjLlD4Iy — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 29, 2026

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Cornerback is and will continue to be a popular pick for the Vikings in the first round of mock drafts, with three names standing out above the rest. One player who the Vikings could target in the second round would be Johnson, who impressed in coverage drills over the week. He had four interceptions last season and was the highest-graded draft-eligible corner in the country (per PFF).

SDSU CB Chris Johnson’s technique is beautiful he’s never out of position



pic.twitter.com/LDhIYX27a4 — Theconnectsport (@theconnectsport) January 29, 2026

Bud Clark, S, TCU

Harrison Smith seems likely to retire this offseason, but the good news for the Vikings is it's not a bad year to need a safety in the draft. Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Oregon's Dillon Thieneman are two possible targets, but Clark is a name to know who helped his stock in Mobile. He was at TCU for six years and had 15 interceptions over the last four seasons, which led the nation during that span.

Bud Clark DB TCU with the deep INT! He is just unreal right now! #SeniorBowl @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/CudtPnIoKa — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 29, 2026

