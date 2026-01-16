Meet the 3 cornerbacks you'll see as frequent Vikings mock draft picks

If you click on a 2026 NFL mock draft and scroll to see the Vikings' projected pick at No. 18 overall, there's a solid chance it'll be a cornerback. And specifically, one of three cornerbacks who are expected to go somewhere in the middle of the first round. All three are talented prospects who could make a lot of sense for a Vikings team that hasn't drafted a Pro Bowl corner since Xavier Rhodes in 2013.

Let's meet them.

Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Avieon Terrell | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Size: 5'11", 180

5'11", 180 Age: 21

21 2025 stats: 9 PD, 0 INT, 5 FF, 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 83.5 PFF grade

If this last name and school combination sounds familiar, it's because Terrell is the younger brother of former Clemson corner A.J. Terrell, who was the 16th pick to the Falcons in 2020 and has since started 93 games and made an All-Pro team. Avieon is a little bit smaller than his older brother, but he's an outstanding player and first-round prospect in his own right.

Terrell is a fluid athlete who is consistently around the ball, making plays. He only had three interceptions in his three seasons at Clemson, but he broke up 25 total passes. Terrell also had four sacks, nine total tackles for loss, and a whopping eight forced fumbles over just the last two seasons. He can line up outside or in the slot and isn't afraid to play downhill in run support or even blitz from the secondary.

This kid Avieon Terrell is different! I’ve seen him grow from a little 8th grader into a grown man. He’s always been different! #ART pic.twitter.com/W5ccRBzXfk — Oliver Davis II (@I_Am_OD3) December 5, 2025

Mansoor Delane, LSU

Mansoor Delane (4) | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Size: 6'0", 190

6'0", 190 Age: 22

22 2025 stats: 11 PD, 2 INT, 90.7 PFF grade

Delane spent his first three seasons at Virginia Tech, where he turned some heads with four interceptions as a junior. He then transferred and spent his final season at LSU, which turned out to be a great decision. Delane went to another level in his fourth year, recording 11 pass breakups and earning All-American honors. And he's now in line to potentially be the top cornerback off the board in this year's draft, perhaps going before the Vikings have a chance to take him at 18.

Delane was a true shutdown corner this past season. Per PFF, he allowed just 13 catches and no touchdowns on 35 targets in his coverage. He's a sticky corner with playmaking skills, but scouts apparently have some questions about his straight-line speed, so it'll be interesting to see what he runs in the 40 (or if he runs at all) at the combine.

#LSU CB Mansoor Delane was the most lockdown corner in CFB this year.



Phenomenal processing speed, very good at the catch point, exceptional fluidity. My CB1 in a stacked CB class. pic.twitter.com/Ih5HB6qIr6 — Andy (@AndyyNFL) December 27, 2025

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Size: 6'0", 193

6'0", 193 Age: 20 (will be 21 in August)

20 (will be 21 in August) 2024 stats (missed 2025 season): 9 PD, 4 INT, 87.0 PFF grade

McCoy is a trickier evaluation than the other two because he didn't play a snap in 2025 due to an ACL injury last January. Still, he was so good in 2024 that he remains in the mid-first round mix. After starting his career at Oregon State, McCoy was a breakout star for Tennessee as a 19-year-old sophomore. He was outstanding in coverage and snagged four picks for the Vols. His medicals will be important, but in the modern era, we've seen all kinds of players come back from torn ACLs and thrive.

Jermod McCoy is going to be a 1st round pick despite not playing in 2025… the 2024 tape is just outrageous 🔐 pic.twitter.com/FsPYSAWk3y — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 11, 2025

