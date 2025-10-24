A roundup of the Vikings' injuries in their ugly first half vs. Chargers
Basically everything that could go wrong for the Vikings went wrong in the first half of tonight's game against the Chargers.
They had an early pick-six overturned on review despite the broadcast's rules analyst saying he thought the call should've stood. They gave up 266 yards of offense. They committed five penalties. They went 2 for 7 on third down offensively. They even missed a field goal as time expired on the second quarter, resulting in a 21-3 deficit at the break.
And on top of all that, the injury bug reared its ugly head at the Vikings on a short week.
Tight end Josh Oliver, a key blocker who somehow came into this game leading the team in touchdown receptions, was carted off in the first quarter and deemed questionable to return with a foot injury. He was then ruled out for the night right after halftime. That's not an insignificant loss for both the run and the pass game. Rookie Ben Yurosek is next in line for TE snaps behind T.J. Hockenson.
Star left tackle Christian Darrisaw also left the game in the first quarter. He was questionable coming into the night because his surgically-repaired knee flared up after he played 69 snaps on Sunday against the Eagles. Darrisaw went through a pregame workout and was cleared to play, but there were reports that he'd be on a pitch count. After two Vikings possessions, Darrisaw left the game. He has also been ruled out for the second half.
The Vikings were already without starting right tackle Brian O'Neill tonight, so Darrisaw's departure meant Justin Skule went from right tackle to left tackle and Walter Rouse came in at RT. In related news, Carson Wentz was sacked three times in the first half.
Speaking of Wentz, he's been dealing with a left shoulder injury over the past few games. He came into this one with a big, bulky brace on that shoulder and was seen wincing in pain numerous times after taking hits. As of halftime, Wentz has been able to remain in the game each time. Rookie Max Brosmer is the Vikings' backup.
Lastly, Vikings rookie receiver Tai Felton, who only plays on special teams, went into the medical tent at one point.
It's been a mess in so many different ways.