After career-low game, Justin Jefferson declines to speak to media

Justin Jefferson has run out of things to say about the Vikings' offensive futility. So on Sunday, after the franchise's first shutout loss in 18 years, he didn't say anything. Jefferson declined to speak with media members following the Vikings' 26-0 loss in Seattle, according to the team (and as noted by several beat writers who traveled to Lumen Field from Minnesota).

The Athletic's Alec Lewis noted that it's the first time Jefferson has declined to talk after the game since the Kevin O'Connell era began in 2022. It's very possible this is the first time the Vikings' superstar receiver has made that choice in his six NFL seasons, or at least since the COVID season his rookie year.

The Vikings say Justin Jefferson declined to speak. First time that's happened since I arrived in 2022. https://t.co/tC2gIOhNeK — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) December 1, 2025

Jefferson caught two passes on six targets for a career-low four receiving yards in Sunday's utter mess of a blowout loss.

There was a ball in the second quarter that was catchable despite rookie QB Max Brosmer throwing it behind Jefferson and forcing him to adjust. He was unable to make the play. His first catch was a four-yard loss late in the third quarter, after which he was slammed to the ground by Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, who was hit with a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. Jefferson was the target on one of Brosmer's four interceptions, as he had a ball deflect off either his midsection or Josh Jobe's hand early in the fourth quarter. His only other catch was an eight-yard gain on a 3rd and 21 in garbage time.

Late in the game, the FOX broadcast showed Jefferson with a look of pure frustration and dejection on his face on the Vikings' sideline.

Jefferson has now gone seven straight games without a 100-yard outing, which is the longest stretch of his career. In the five games since Carson Wentz got injured, Jefferson has caught 21 of 42 targets for 197 yards. That's less than 40 receiving yards per game for a player with the highest receiving yards per game average in NFL history (92.5, down a full yard from where it was before Sunday). More frustrating for Jefferson is that the Vikings have lost four games in a row and now have zero chance to make the playoffs.

Here's what Jefferson said last week after the Vikings' 23-6 loss at Lambeau Field: "It's frustrating to lose. It's frustrating to be up here and say the same things every single week, expecting for something to change the following week and we're still in the same spot."

This week, Jefferson must've felt there was no need to get in front of the cameras and say the same thing once again. It's hard to blame him.

