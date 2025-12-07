Darrisaw injury update is a boost as J.J. McCarthy returns from concussion

After missing last week's shutout loss in Seattle, the Vikings appear to be getting left tackle Christian Darrisaw back from injury.

Darrisaw, listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of Sunday's noon kickoff between the Vikings and Bears, is expected to play, acording to a late Saturday night report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw, who has a knee injury and is listed as questionable, is expected to play on Sunday, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2025

The status of left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) remains unclear. He is officially questionable after missing last week's game following an ankle injury that he suffered two weeks ago in Minnesota's loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field.

"Both CD and Donovan got some great work in today," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday. "(We'll) see how they turn over over the next 24 hours, and hopefully have both those guys for the game."

Jackson didn't practice on Wednesday, but he was able to participate in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday to give himself a chance. If he can't play, Blake Brandel would be in line for another start.

Darrisaw being listed as questionable was surprising, considering O'Connell said earlier in the week that he was expecting his star left tackle to have his typical week of preparation. Darrisaw was a full participant on Wednesday, then didn't practice on Thursday as part of a season-long maintenance plan with his surgically repaired ACL in his knee.

He was able to practice in some capacity on Friday, which set an encouraging tone for Rapoport's report, which should be followed by confirmation when the Vikings release the inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's noon kickoff.

Last week, Max Brosmer was thrust into the starting role for the first time in his young career, and he threw four interceptions while playing behind a line without Darrisaw and Jackson. His situation got worse when starting center Ryan Kelly left the game with a hip injury.

Kelly isn't on the injury report this week, so quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is back in the lineup after missing last week's game with a concussion, could have a full complement of starters on the O-line if Jackson plays.

