Amid Trade Rumors, Do Jonathan Greenard's Social Media Posts Offer a Hint?

It's now been three weeks since news broke that the Vikings were open to the idea of trading star pass rusher Jonathan Greenard. And while there seemed to be some momentum earlier this month towards the possibility of a trade, that has since cooled down. Greenard, a former Pro Bowler and team captain, remains on the roster as April approaches.

Perhaps that still ends up changing. But the recent sentiment from insiders is that the Vikings will only trade Greenard — who has a strong argument as their best defensive player — if they get a substantial return to justify such a move. They've taken calls from teams, but clearly any offers those teams have floated haven't met the price the Vikings are seeking.

With his future uncertain, some recent social media posts from Greenard have drawn the eyes of Vikings fans. "Can't stop what's already written," he wrote on X/Twitter. Of course, that could be entirely unrelated to his situation in Minnesota. Then again, who knows?

Can’t stop what’s already written… God you’re awesome all the time. — Jonathan Greenard (@jongreenard7) March 22, 2026

Greenard also posted several action shots of himself playing for the Vikings on his Instagram story a few days ago. Again, maybe meaningless, maybe not.

Jonathan Greenard’s Instagram story seems interesting as it appears potential trade talks have stalled out 🤔 pic.twitter.com/E4zATCQrP2 — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) March 20, 2026

Greenard, who turns 29 in May, was one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL in 2024. He finished third in the league with 80 pressures that season. He also recorded 12 sacks, 18 total TFL, and 4 forced fumbles in an All-Pro-caliber first year in Minnesota. 2025 was tougher for Greenard, who struggled to convert pressures into sacks before a shoulder injury ended his season early. Still, his impact remained fairly consistent when he was on the field.

Because Greenard wants a raise with two years left on his contract, the Vikings are in a somewhat tricky spot. They'd like to keep him around, but their salary cap situation means they aren't exactly looking to give out raises. In theory, trading Greenard could make some sense in that it would free up a larger role for ascending third-year player Dallas Turner. The counter-argument is that if the Vikings are trying to win in 2026 with Kyler Murray at quarterback, why trade their best defensive player?

Jonathan Greenard | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that the Vikings aren't in any sort of rush to trade Greenard for anything less than an offer they really like.

"I mean, there's moving parts with that," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on KFAN Radio recently. "Teams have called. There is interest. But they're not going to give him away. He doesn't have a contract trigger or anything like that. He wants a new contract, so something's gotta happen one way or another with it. I would not rule out the idea that they trade him. But in terms of anything being imminent, it doesn't sound like that right now.

"They weren't pushing him. It was more, they got some calls, they're like well, let's figure out what exactly the market would be, like what could we get for him? Because as you've seen, they've had some significant surgery to do on the roster, and a lot of guys were either offered pay cuts or flat-out released, and you're looking for potential trades. But you don't generally trade 28-year-old pass rushers, even coming off of banged-up, down years. You generally don't give those guys away unless you get something significant for him. So we'll see."