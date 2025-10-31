Bears safety claims he made Justin Jefferson cry in 2022
If it's true, it's definitely hard to believe.
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker says he made Justin Jefferson cry during a game in 2022. Like, literally crying.
"My rookie year. You can ask Kendall Fuller, he was our corner, and I was talking a lot of trash to Justin Jefferson, and he was crying," Brisker told reporters on Thursday. "In the second half, that's when he dropped like every ball. First half, he killed us. But second half, just pay attention to the game, you'll see."
If you check the box score from that game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, you'll find that Jefferson torched Chicago with 12 catches for 154 yards and the Vikings beat the Bears 29-22.
Brisker is right about one thing: Jefferson killed them in the first half with 10 catches for 138 yards. He also completed a pass to running back Dalvin Cook for 23 yards.
But Brisker's claim that Jefferson dropped a bunch of passes in the second half doesn't appear to be true, as the box score shows that Jefferson was targeted 13 times in the game. If he wound up with 12 catches, how is it that the dropped more than one ball?
It certainly didn't happen in the second meeting between the Vikings and Bears in 2022. That came in Week 18, when the Vikings rolled to a 29-13 win to complete a 13-4 regular season in Kevin O'Connell's first year as head coach. Jefferson was targeted five times and finished with four catches for 38 yards.
This isn't the first time Brisker has made it a point to call out Jefferson. Last season, after Jefferson was held to two catches and 27 yards, Brisker posted on X that Jefferson's stat line was a result of "the Jaylen Johnson effect." Johnson covered Jefferson that day, but Brisker failed to point out that all the attention Jefferson garnered allowed Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson to combine for 276 yards.
We're sure Jefferson will tell his side of the story the next time he speaks to the media, and we're guessing he'll have plenty of motivation for the next time Brisker and the Bears have to face him on Nov. 16 in Minneapolis.