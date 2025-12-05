Red-hot Dallas Turner has a chance to set a Vikings record on Sunday

One major bright spot within the Vikings' recent skid has been the play of Dallas Turner, who has looked more and more like the player they were so excited to land with the 17th overall pick two drafts ago.

Turner had a sack a few weeks ago against the Bears. He had a sack in Green Bay the following week. And last week, in an otherwise miserable day for the Vikings in Seattle, he had two strip-sacks of Sam Darnold. That's a three-game sack streak that would be at four if Turner's takedown of Lamar Jackson in Week 10 hadn't been overturned for roughing the passer.

In that Seahawks game, Turner became the first Vikings player with two sacks and two forced fumbles in a game since 2003. He's taken a real leap during this three-game sack streak, with 12 total pressures, 15 tackles, and a couple pass breakups mixed in. That's particularly impressive within the context of Turner — who was one of the younger players in the 2024 draft — still being 22 years old.

Dallas Turner has 12 pressures, four sacks, and two forced fumbles over the past three weeks. He doesn't turn 23 until February. pic.twitter.com/yXnSJowKuF — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 1, 2025

The only other player in Vikings history with a three-game sack streak at age 22 or younger is Danielle Hunter, who did it twice in his first couple seasons. With a sack of Jayden Daniels on Sunday to extend his streak to four, Turner could claim that record for himself.

There's no question that Turner had a relatively quiet rookie season last year, with three sacks and just 20 total tackles. But he was also playing behind Pro Bowlers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, as well as Pat Jones II in a contract year, and was learning a variety of roles within Brian Flores' complex scheme.

Turner then got off to a fairly slow start to what was forecasted to be a breakout second season, which raised concern levels for some fans. But he's found his stride recently and has reminded everyone how bright his future is.

"With Gink being down for a stretch and now JG working himself back in here over the last few weeks, I think he's just learned and stacked all that experience," Kevin O'Connell said of Turner on Friday. "Just kept working, and now you're seeing a little bit more comfort level, mentally, so that his physical skill set can impact the game.

'"Because when he's rolling off the ball, (he's) physical on the edges and his athleticism, speed, burst, agility, power to go rush the passer, he's getting some opps (opportunities) and he's been finishing on those opps. The play style is there, the strain, the finish. It continues to just ascend for him, which, as we talked about all offseason, was my expectation coming into this year. "

