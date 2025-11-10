Coach confirms Jefferson’s frustration boiled over — is a bigger trend behind it?
Did Justin Jefferson let frustration get the best of him when he jogged on the field during a live ball after Marlon Humphrey intercepted a pass on Sunday? According to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, that was a rare moment where Jefferson didn't stay poised.
"I think there was some frustration, and maybe with not having a couple calls go his way from a referee standpoint, but that's all part of the game, and he got frustrated there a little bit. He's so competitive. He wants to make those plays," O'Connell said Monday. "We've got competitors and sometimes that thing can present itself differently when you're talking about this guy to the next guy, but I have no concerns with Justin."
Jefferson had a rare bad game. He finished with only four catches for 37 yards on 12 targets. While J.J. McCarthy was inaccurate with a handful of passes, Jefferson didn't bring in a perfectly thrown ball in the end zone, and the two deep balls that were picked off, Jefferson didn't challenge Malaki Starks for the first, and he tripped and let frustration eat him alive on the second.
Perhaps Jefferson's frustrations are part of a bigger picture? While he's on pace for his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season to begin his career, he hasn't been as productive as he was through his first nine games in 2021, 2022, 2023, or 2024. In fact, he was more explosive in his first nine games as a rookie in 2020.
Note: Jefferson played in nine full games in 2023, so that's what the numbers below reflect.
Season
Receptions
Yards
TD
2020
42
762
3
2021
55
775
4
2022
69
1,060
4
2023
66
1,047
5
2024
53
831
5
2025
51
686
2
Even though his numbers through nine games are a bit down, it's arguably more impressive that he's done what he's done while playing four games with a first-year starter (McCarthy) and five others with Carson Wentz, who didn't sign with the Vikings until August and was battling a serious shoulder injury in four of his starts.
Whatever it was that led to Jefferson's display on Sunday, O'Connell isn't concerned.
"But no, whether it's the chances to get him the ball in his hands, I thought J.J. made a great throw on another one where it was a bang-bang play at the goal line, and we just didn't connect. It was kind of like that in some critical moments of the game. But we'll get back to work, and nobody will lead the charge more than Justin," the coach said.
Jefferson isn't sweating his rough game, either.
"I feel like I was okay physically. The ball didn't really find my hand today. That's a part of football. That's a part of life," Jefferson said Sunday. "It's tough to get those opportunities and gotta make the most of those opportunities. Like I say, we gotta go back to it, go back to work and practice, fix the things we need to fix so on Sundays it's a cakewalk."
Is everyone overreacting? Probably. Remember, if Jefferson hadn't tripped and wound up hauling in a deep ball, his numbers would've looked a lot better, and his uncharacteristic lack of effort wouldn't have shown up in the highlights.
We'll see how he responds Sunday when the Vikings face the Bears in a crucial game at U.S. Bank Stadium.